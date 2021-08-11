25 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19
The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 25 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total number of positives to 5,629 in McDowell County. There have been 49,085 tests conducted, 43,341 negative results and 115 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 254 individuals in quarantine, 5,297 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Wednesday at 21.5%, according to a news release.mcdowellnews.com
