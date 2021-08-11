Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcdowell County, NC

25 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

By From Staff Reports
McDowell News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 25 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total number of positives to 5,629 in McDowell County. There have been 49,085 tests conducted, 43,341 negative results and 115 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 254 individuals in quarantine, 5,297 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Wednesday at 21.5%, according to a news release.

mcdowellnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Fort, NC
County
Mcdowell County, NC
Mcdowell County, NC
Government
Mcdowell County, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid 19 Data Dashboard#Vaccine Information#Mcdowell Family Pharmacy#Covid Vaccine Gift Cards#A Prepaid Mastercard#The Vaccine Call Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy