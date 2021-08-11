Jeopardy! selects Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as new hosts

The long-running trivia game show Jeopardy! announced Wednesday it will be doubling up on hosts, naming Mike Richards as the successor to the late Alex Trebek and Mayim Bialik as emcee for a prime-time spinoff.

Tuesday's announcement comes roughly eight months following the death of Trebek, who succumbed to a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Richards said he was "deeply honored" to take on the role as host, according to a press statement released by Sony Pictures Television.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode," Richards said.

Bialik, a neuroscientist and former actress on The Big Bang Theory , said she was "honored and astounded and excited" to succeed Trebek, who hosted the program for 37 years.

"Alex believed the game itself, and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity, and kindness up close, and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love," said Richards, who became a producer of the hit game show in 2020.

Richards was embroiled in controversy during his tenure as an executive producer of The Price is Right when he was implicated in a 2010 discrimination lawsuit by Brandi Cochran, which was ultimately settled for $8.5 million after an appeal, according to Deadline . A second lawsuit with a different model was also settled, the report added.

"These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right ," Richards wrote in an internal memo to Jeopardy! employees obtained by the outlet . "I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys."

Bialik will host the Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air on ABC in 2022, in addition to other spinoffs.