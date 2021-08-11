Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Jeopardy! selects Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as new hosts

By Kaelan Deese
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago


The long-running trivia game show Jeopardy! announced Wednesday it will be doubling up on hosts, naming Mike Richards as the successor to the late Alex Trebek and Mayim Bialik as emcee for a prime-time spinoff.

Tuesday's announcement comes roughly eight months following the death of Trebek, who succumbed to a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Richards said he was "deeply honored" to take on the role as host, according to a press statement released by Sony Pictures Television.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode," Richards said.

FORMER JEOPARDY! CONTESTANTS DEMAND APOLOGY FROM PLAYER OVER ALLEGED 'WHITE POWER' SYMBOL

Bialik, a neuroscientist and former actress on The Big Bang Theory , said she was "honored and astounded and excited" to succeed Trebek, who hosted the program for 37 years.

"Alex believed the game itself, and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity, and kindness up close, and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love," said Richards, who became a producer of the hit game show in 2020.

Richards was embroiled in controversy during his tenure as an executive producer of The Price is Right when he was implicated in a 2010 discrimination lawsuit by Brandi Cochran, which was ultimately settled for $8.5 million after an appeal, according to Deadline . A second lawsuit with a different model was also settled, the report added.

"These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right ," Richards wrote in an internal memo to Jeopardy! employees obtained by the outlet . "I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Bialik will host the Jeopardy! National College Championship set to air on ABC in 2022, in addition to other spinoffs.

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
128K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#The Big Bang Theory#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Matt Amodio is the Real Jeopardy! Story Right Now

As you may have heard, things are a bit hectic for Jeopardy! at the moment. The beloved quiz show announced on August 11 that it had finally done the impossible and selected legendary host Alex Trebek’s replacement. In this case, it’s replacements. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will take over as the full time host of the syndicated series beginning with its 38th season. Meanwhile, fellow guest host and former Blossom and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will also be involved with the show going forward. Bialik will shepherd several upcoming primetime Jeopardy! specials starting with the Jeopardy! National College Championship airing on ABC this year.
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
Posted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ James Holzhauer Shared Some Hilariously Ruthless Thoughts About Show's Hosting Decisions

Nobody thought replacing Alex Trebek would be easy after the longtime Jeopardy! host's death in 2020, and the search for a new permanent host has been an interesting process during Season 37, with viewers and former contestants alike being pretty vocal with their opinions regarding the game show’s future. Those beliefs definitely haven’t changed since Sony Pictures Television announced Jeopardy!’s new permanent hosts — that’s right, plural — with one of the games greatest, James Holzhauer, chiming in with a hilariously ruthless burn.
ComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Reacts to Mike Richards ‘Jeopardy!’ Permanent Host Announcement

It only makes sense that the stars of Wheel of Fortune are welcoming new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards on social media. Of course, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are the stars of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for an incredible four decades or in other words, since 1981. So, there is no doubt that Sajak knows what it takes to be a great game show host. It was only right that he was one of the first to welcome new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Responds To Ken Jennings with Hilarious Photoshopped Pic

By now, the news is out and everyone knows there are two new hosts of Jeopardy! James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings took to Twitter following the news. The two are likely the best to ever play on the popular trivia-based game show. Jennings has bottomless knowledge, while Holzhauer is the ‘all-in’ king. There isn’t a Daily Double that Holzhauer hasn’t bet his chances against.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Says He Is ‘Relieved’ the ‘Guest-Host Carousel’ Is Over

Some Jeopardy! fans are not happy about the new permanent host decision. For Ken Jennings, he is just happy the guest host auditions are over. It has been almost a year since Alex Trebek passed away last November. After a multitude of guest hosts trying their hand behind the podium, Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. Mayim Bialik will be a special host for spin-offs.
TV & VideosEssence

LeVar Burton Responds To Outrage Over 'Jeopardy!' Host News

According to reports, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is in serious talks to replace Alex Trebek and fans of Burton aren't having it. During the final week of July, the former Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton, filled in as a guest host for Jeopardy!, the iconic game show. Even after overwhelming support from fans, on Wednesday (August 5) evening, it was announced that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards – not Burton – was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

From Blossom to Big Bang Theory to Jeopardy! Inside Mayim Bialik's Net Worth

Ever since Mayim Bialik made a name for herself as a child actor starring on the NBC sitcom Blossom, her career has just kept on blooming—and so has her net worth!. “My job is about playing make believe and having to try things for the first time,” the 45-year-old Bialik told Parade in December 2020 about how she rakes in the big bucks. “Sometimes things are funnier than I thought, and sometimes they’re not as funny as I thought. Those are all surprises I get to live every day.”
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Season Featuring New Host Mike Richards, Reigning Champ Matt Amodio

“Jeopardy!” is about to go into its 38th season of difficult trivia questions and outlandishly intelligent competitors. The show had longtime host Alex Trebek by its side for 37 years, but the TV icon passed away in November after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Now, at the start of the new season, “Jeopardy!” executives finally picked the new full-time hosts for the program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy