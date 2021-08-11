Cancel
Steuben County, IN

Gallery: Viewer footage of Wednesday storms

By Nathan Gidley
WANE-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere storms left damage across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio Wednesday. WANE 15 received several tree damage reports from the Fort Wayne area, multiple trees and power lines down blocking roads in Steuben County, a roof blown off a shed in Hicksville, OH, where a 73 mph wind gust was reported by a trained weather spotter, large limbs blocking roads in Defiance County, and several other tree and power pole damage reports area-wide.

