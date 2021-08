U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said Thursday afternoon that the bomb threat suspect has surrendered. WASHINGTON — The motive of the suspect in an active Washington, DC bomb threat is unknown. That’s what U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters. He noted the suspect is talking on a Facebook feed while communicating with police on a dry erase whiteboard. The suspect has told police he has an explosive device in his black pickup truck near the Capitol and the Library of Congress. Police know who the suspect is and have identified him publicly as a white male from North Carolina.