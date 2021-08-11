Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

They were forced to repeat first grade three times in the 1950s. Soon, Texas students might not even know about them

By By Nicole Chavez, CNN
WTHI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecades after Lupe Alemán was forced to repeat the first grade three times, her son is making it his life's work to reverse racial inequity in schools. Enrique Alemán Jr., 50, has spent the past few years talking with numerous students in Texas and across the United States about how his mother and other Mexican American children in Driscoll, Texas, were treated in the 1950s by school officials who claimed they couldn't speak or understand English.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Us Citizens#High School#Texas Education Agency#First Grade#Mexican American#Us Supreme Court#Latino#Cnn#Republicans#Senate#English#The American G I Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

UAE says Afghanistan's Ghani is in Gulf Arab state

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control. "The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani...

Comments / 0

Community Policy