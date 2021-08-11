They were forced to repeat first grade three times in the 1950s. Soon, Texas students might not even know about them

Decades after Lupe Alemán was forced to repeat the first grade three times, her son is making it his life's work to reverse racial inequity in schools. Enrique Alemán Jr., 50, has spent the past few years talking with numerous students in Texas and across the United States about how his mother and other Mexican American children in Driscoll, Texas, were treated in the 1950s by school officials who claimed they couldn't speak or understand English.