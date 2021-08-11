Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plumas County, CA

UScellular latest provider to waive fees for fire victims

By Editor
Plumas County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUScellular is actively monitoring the situation in Northern California and is helping support its customers who may be affected by the current Dixie Fire. Customers in Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties can be assured that they can continue to use their phone and will not be charged for any voice, text, data overages or late fees from Aug 5. through Aug. 15. To help with relief efforts, the company has donated $7,500 to the local chapter of the American Red Cross and provided chargers and portable power packs to local evacuation areas.

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
Local
California Business
City
Tehama, CA
Plumas County, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uscellular#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
Sacramento, CAPress Democrat

5 ways to help Dixie fire survivors

The Dixie fire is continuing to grow, destroying 1,180 structures and burning 604,511 acres as of Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire. With hundreds of homes burned in Plumas, Butte, Tehama and Lassen counties, several organizations have stepped in to help. Here are five ways to help survivors of the state’s single largest fire.
Reno, NVkptv.com

Donations to help Dixie Fire victims

A Reno thrift shop is gathering donations for Dixie Fire victims. Johnnie Brookwood had never heard of a road named Dixie when a wildfire began a month ago in the forestlands of Northern California.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Sen. Dahle provides some helpful tips for fire victims

Editor’s Note: State Senator Brian Dahle, who represents the 1st Senate District including Plumas County, sent his constituents this letter today, which contains some links to helpful information. After last year’s devastating wildfires, we find ourselves again battling one of the worst fire seasons on record, resulting in destruction across...
Charitieskpay.com

NVCF Grants for Dixie Fire Victims

The North Valley Community Foundation is accepting donations for Dixie Fire relief efforts and has already issued $30,000 in grants to help. The NVCF utilized donations from its Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund to help with the Dixie Fire response. Tax-deductible donations can be made to NVCF's Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund at www.nvcf.org/funds/Wildfire-Relief-and-Recovery-Fund.
HomelessFox40

Airbnb providing temporary housing for disaster victims

It started with an email to Airbnb. The superstorm Sandy disaster left thousands homeless, and one woman offered to let victims stay with her for free, triggering a movement. Here in California, we’ve seen how wildfires can leave entire communities with nowhere to turn for shelter. Kristen Berlacher with Airbnb...
California StateVacaville Reporter

California wildfires: How to help victims of the Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire, California’s largest blaze of the season, has burned more than 361,000 acres, forcing evacuations and devastating the town of Greenville. Here’s how you can help those who have been affected by the wildfire. The Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center works with county agencies “to assist individuals...
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Assistance available for Beckwourth and Dixie Fire victims

Plumas County, in coordination with other agencies, has established a local assistance center that will be open to the public this Thursday through Saturday in Quincy. Obviously some impacted would be unable to access the event so a phone number is available to access help: 530-283-3734.
Mineral, CASFGate

Mineral evacuates as Dixie Fire hits 635,728 acres

- Cal Fire: See incident reports from Cal Fire's website. - Maps: View maps from the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Forest Service's InciWeb. - Road closures: Get updates from Caltrans District 2's Twitter feed. - Evacuations: Find the latest information from Cal Fire. - Dixie Fire information line:...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

‘Firefighters Getting Guns Pulled Out On Them;’ Some Dixie Fire Residents Refusing To Evacuate

GREENVILLE, Plumas County (CBS SF) — Firefighters working the massive Dixie Fire burning in several Northern California counties are having to deal with another challenge: residents who refuse to evacuate and are brandishing guns at fire crews. Flames from the Dixie Fire advanced into the town of Greenville, burning an estimated 75% of homes and businesses in the historic Gold Rush-era town of about 1,000 residents. Fire crews have encountered property owners who were refusing to leave their homes as the flames approached and threatening firefighters with weapons. California Incident Management operations section chief Jake Cagle made the stunning revelation at the...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

PG&E begins power shutoffs: check your address with link below

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirms that it is implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting about 51,000 customers in small portions of 18 counties focused in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the North Valley and the North Bay mountains. The safety shutoff is due to...
California StateSFGate

Map shows where the 5 largest wildfires in California are burning

Wildfires across Northern California were extremely active over the weekend as dry thunderstorms whipped up winds and created lightning strikes. Forecasters expect more critical fire weather this week with desiccating offshore winds expected to pick up Tuesday night through the weekend. New evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for the...
NBC Bay Area

New Wildfire in Sierra Nevada Explodes Near Homes, Prompts Evacuations

A wildfire in the Sierra Nevada exploded overnight Tuesday near residential areas, prompting emergency evacuations and rescues at a time when fire crews are stretched thin. The Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County started Saturday but spread quickly to nearly 2,300 acres, bearing down on the Grizzly Flats and Happy Valley subdivisions about halfway between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, Cal Fire said.
Nevada County, CAYubaNet

PG&E is sending One-Day Notifications to about 48,000 customers who might experience a Public Safety Power Shutoff

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to monitor a dry offshore wind event forecasted to start Tuesday night (August 17). As a result of this wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought conditions and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E began sending one-day advance notifications Monday afternoon to customers in areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn off power for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.
Susanville, CAModesto Bee

Wildfire updates: Susanville residents told to ‘be alert’ as Dixie Fire creeps closer

Major wildfires continue to burn actively in California, as forecasters warn gusty winds this week could produce yet another round of critical fire weather. Thousands of fire personnel continue to battle the month-old Dixie Fire, which is burning primarily in Butte and Plumas counties. The blaze has burned 569,707 acres (890 square miles), with containment stalled at 31%, Cal Fire reported in a Monday morning update. It is California’s second-largest wildfire ever recorded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy