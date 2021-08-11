UScellular latest provider to waive fees for fire victims

UScellular is actively monitoring the situation in Northern California and is helping support its customers who may be affected by the current Dixie Fire. Customers in Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties can be assured that they can continue to use their phone and will not be charged for any voice, text, data overages or late fees from Aug 5. through Aug. 15. To help with relief efforts, the company has donated $7,500 to the local chapter of the American Red Cross and provided chargers and portable power packs to local evacuation areas.