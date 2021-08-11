Cancel
Environment

Farmers Almanac Predicts A Wet & Cool September For Oklahoma & Texas

By Kelso
KLAW 101
 7 days ago
Every year, September seems about the same. It's usually really hot and exceptionally dry. It's also the most miserable month in Oklahoma since that's when ragweed starts pollinating across the US, and every joke cold front seems to blow it through our parts down South. That's not to say we haven't had decent Septembers on record, but by and large, it's traditionally a miserable month in Southwest Oklahoma. Why in the world would Farmers Almanac grow the stones to say this year will be different?

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

