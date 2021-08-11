CushWake Secures $200M Acquisition Loan for Atlanta Office Portfolio

JLL has hired Chris Maciejczak, who will join the firm’s Life Sciences Project & Development Services group as a Managing Director in Boston. In his new role, Maciejczak will be responsible for leading a team that provides comprehensive construction project management services to clients, as well as providing general life sciences industry consulting. Working closely with owners and tenants, he will share strategic guidance on industry trends and forward-looking facility needs, provide technical support in project development and assure that end products successfully meet client business goals. Maciejczak previously served as the senior director of life sciences project management for the Northeast division at global commercial real estate firm CBRE.