CushWake Secures $200M Acquisition Loan for Atlanta Office Portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield has secured a $200 million acquisition loan for One Overton Park and One and Two Ravinia, a three-property office portfolio in Atlanta. Located in Atlanta’s Cumberland and Central Perimeter office markets, the three Class A office buildings are 75% leased and total approximately 1.2 million square feet. The buyers, CP Group and Farallon Capital Management, plan to implement a capital improvement plan for the three buildings that will include interior renovations as well as outdoor enhancements.www.connectcre.com
