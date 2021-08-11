Cancel
CushWake Secures $200M Acquisition Loan for Atlanta Office Portfolio

By David Cohen
connectcre.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCushman & Wakefield has secured a $200 million acquisition loan for One Overton Park and One and Two Ravinia, a three-property office portfolio in Atlanta. Located in Atlanta’s Cumberland and Central Perimeter office markets, the three Class A office buildings are 75% leased and total approximately 1.2 million square feet. The buyers, CP Group and Farallon Capital Management, plan to implement a capital improvement plan for the three buildings that will include interior renovations as well as outdoor enhancements.

Ocean City, MDconnectcre.com

Boulder Group Arranges $6M Sale of Ocean City Retail Property

Net leased investment brokerage The Boulder Group has arranged the $6.2 million sale of a new construction net leased 7-Eleven property located at 11624 Ocean Gateway in Ocean City, MD. Ocean City is a popular beach destination with approximately 8 million visitors annually. The 7-Eleven property is positioned in a...
Atlanta, GAconnectcre.com

Atlanta Industrial Complex Trades for $10M

JLL has arranged the $10.4 million sale of Whittier Mill Complex, a five-building, light industrial complex totaling 81,409 square feet in Atlanta. Located on 4.02 acres at 2124-2140 James Jackson Parkway NW, the Whittier Mill Complex currently serves a variety of uses, including warehouse, distribution and showroom for its nine tenants. The buildings, which were recently updated and are 95 percent leased, feature suite sizes ranging from 4,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet with a variety of loading configurations.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

CBT Inks 40K-SF HQ Lease in Charlestown

International planning and design firm CBT has signed a lease spanning 40,000 square feet of indoor space and 10,000 square feet of outdoor space in Charlestown at One Constitution Wharf. The space will be used for the firm’s new headquarters. In addition to addressing workplace needs, CBT will utilize One...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Marcus & Millichap Tapped to Sell Two Coliving Apartments in D.C.

Marcus & Millichap has been tapped to sell Common Richardson and Common Monroe, two turnkey coliving apartment buildings located in Northwest Washington D.C. The two properties will be the first purpose-built coliving assets to trade on the D.C. market. Common Monroe & Common Richardson are master-leased by coliving property management company Common. Common Monroe is a 16,800-square-foot coliving building that was formerly the Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church. Common Richardson is located two miles north in the Shaw neighborhood. Common Richardson was also recently constructed, having opened in 2017.
BusinessCommercial Observer

Middleburg Communities Hires TJ Sedeski for Multifamily, SFR Investment

Middleburg Communities, a property management company based in Vienna, Va., has added TJ Sedeski as assistant vice president of investments. He is charged with managing the investment process for the firm’s growing multifamily and single-family rental development program. Previously, Sedeski held various roles at Grosvenor Americas, including as development manager...
Douglas, GAconnectcre.com

Elise Capital Acquires Hampton Inn by Hilton in Douglas, GA

Hotel real estate investment firm Elise Capital has acquired The Hampton Inn by Hilton Douglas in Douglas, GA. The sales price was not disclosed. Located at 1604 S. Peterson Ave., the hotel consists of 61 rooms and was fully renovated in 2019. The hotel also features daily complimentary hot breakfast buffet, an outdoor pool, a business center and a fitness facility. The hotel’s 624-square-foot event space also offers a convenient location for local social events, family reunions and company meetings.
Real EstateShareCast

KKR to sell real estate portfolio to Oxford Properties for $2.2bn

US private equity firm KKR has agreed to sell a 14.5m square foot infill and light industrial portfolio to Canadian real estate investor Oxford Properties for around $2.2bn. The portfolio consists of 149 high-quality distribution buildings located across 12 major industrial US markets, including the Inland Empire, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, San Diego and the Baltimore Washington corridor.
Retailconnectcre.com

JLL Brokers Sale of Two Net-Leased Retail Properties in Jacksonville

JLL has arranged the sale of two single-tenant retail assets totaling 123,567 square feet and net leased to BJ’s Wholesale Club and Walgreens in Jacksonville. The sales price was not disclosed. Warehouse club operator BJ’s anchors Atlantic-Kernan Shops, which is home to a diverse lineup of tenants. Walgreens occupies an...
Businessconnectcre.com

JLL Taps Chris Maciejczak as Managing Director of Life Sciences Group in Boston

JLL has hired Chris Maciejczak, who will join the firm’s Life Sciences Project & Development Services group as a Managing Director in Boston. In his new role, Maciejczak will be responsible for leading a team that provides comprehensive construction project management services to clients, as well as providing general life sciences industry consulting. Working closely with owners and tenants, he will share strategic guidance on industry trends and forward-looking facility needs, provide technical support in project development and assure that end products successfully meet client business goals. Maciejczak previously served as the senior director of life sciences project management for the Northeast division at global commercial real estate firm CBRE.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

KKR Reaches $2.2B Deal for Sale of Infill and Light Industrial Portfolio

KKR said Tuesday it had agreed to sell a 14.5-million-square-foot infill and light industrial portfolio to Oxford Properties Group for approximately $2.2 billion. The portfolio consists of 149 high-quality distribution buildings in 12 major industrial U.S. markets, including the Inland Empire, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, San Diego and the Baltimore-Washington corridor.
Beltsville, MDconnectcre.com

Cannella Pan Inks 9K-SF Lease in Beltsville

Furniture liquidation company Cannella Pan, LLC has signed a lease with CWI Limited Partnership for 9,030 square feet of space within 6415 Virginia Manor Road, a 56,000 square foot warehouse and flex facility in the Ammendale Commerce Center in Beltsville, MD. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, Cannella Pan is an online...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Investment Firm Makes Move to Flatiron District

ATCO Properties & Management said Tuesday that investment management firm Richmond Hill Investment Co. has finalized a five-year, 4,438 square-foot lease at 381 Park Ave. South in the Flatiron District. The firm is currently located at 375 Hudson St. and plans to take occupancy at 381 PAS in early fall.
Tampa, FLconnectcre.com

Colliers Secures 206K-SF Industrial Lease in East Tampa

Colliers has secured a 206,382-square-foot industrial lease at 1820 Massaro Blvd. in the East Tampa submarket. Robyn Hurrell and Oliver de la Croix-Vaubois of Colliers represented the landlord, 1820 Massaro Boulevard LP, in the lease transaction. Kostas Stoilas of Fortress Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, EnviroFocus Technologies LLC, doing business as Gopher Resource LLC.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

JLL Arranges $766M Sale of D.C. Office Portfolio

JLL has brokered the $766 million sale of a 12-property office portfolio totaling 2.3 million square feet in the Washington D.C. metro area. The portfolio sale consists of six office properties across Northern Virginia and six in Washington, D.C.’s central business district. The specific properties were not disclosed. Stephen Conley,...
Arizona Stateazbigmedia.com

Westcore adds 115,000-SF industrial asset to Arizona portfolio

Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, acquired a 114,871-square-foot warehouse building at 200 S. 49th St. in Phoenix, Arizona, from an owner-user party for $13.5 million. Located in Phoenix’s sought-after Southwest industrial submarket, Westcore has acquired the highly functional warehouse below replacement cost and...
Texas Stateyieldpro.com

Westmount Realty Capital’s national investment portfolio thrives with acquisition of 14th multifamily property in Texas

Westmount Realty Capital announced the acquisition of West End on Eldridge, a Class A, Mediterranean-style apartment community located at 2255 Eldridge Parkway in the popular Energy Corridor in west Houston. The 192-unit multifamily community consists of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 911 square feet and is Westmount’s fifth multifamily property in Houston. The property will be rebranded as Westmount at Eldridge.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Sells Industrial Real Estate Portfolio to Oxford Properties for $2.2B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KKR (NYSE: KKR), a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has agreed to sell a 14.5 million square foot infill and light industrial portfolio to Oxford Properties ('Oxford'), a leading global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder, for approximately $2.2 billion. The portfolio consists of 149 high-quality distribution buildings strategically located across 12 major industrial U.S. markets, including the Inland Empire, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, San Diego and the Baltimore Washington corridor. The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months.
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

60 Guilders secures $106M loan for Metrotech acquisition

60 Guilders has secured a $106 million loan from Starwood Property Trust for its acquisition of 12 Metrotech Center from Brookfield. Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing for the purchase of the office condominium in Downtown Brooklyn. 60 Guilders purchased the office condominium for $128 million. A Cushman & Wakefield...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Diamond Realty Holdings Makes Eighth Kinzie Corridor Acquisition

Diamond Realty Holdings (DRH) has acquired 300 North Oakley Blvd., a 32,756-square-foot warehouse in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor submarket. DRH worked directly with the seller and the property was delivered vacant at closing at a purchase price of approximately $130 per square foot. “With this being our furthest west acquisition...

