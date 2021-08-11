WPD stops allowing comments on its Facebook page, sparking First Amendment questions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is no longer allowing the public to comment on its Facebook page. The department uses the page to publicize surveillance images of suspects, post missing persons bulletins, let the public know about traffic delays, and more. It has allowed comments on posts on the page for the last ten years, and continued to allow them as recently as June 24, but not anymore.www.wect.com
Comments / 2