HHS football fundraises with coupon cards

By Ashley Wilkinson Sports Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions varsity football players are selling discount cards for $20 to raise funds for the football program. Each player was given 20 to sell. Each card has 49 coupons and saves over $200, with offers ranging from buy one get one free to free appetizers to a discount off of an order. Participants are Henderson’s Snowflake Cafe & Catering, Mac’s Burgers, Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery, Cotton Patch Cafe, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Chicken Express, and Dairy Queen. There are also coupons for Texas Roadhouse in Longview, Applebee’s in Longview, Abuelo’s in Tyler, and Bahama Buck’s shaved ice in Tyler. Hibernate Home, an online bedsheet store, also has a coupon on the card for a discounted purchase.

