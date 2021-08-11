Cancel
Wadena, MN

Assistance available to Wadena and Hubbard County livestock producers impacted by drought disaster

By Editorials
Wadena Pioneer Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Wadena and Hubbard County announced that ranchers and livestock producers can apply for assistance from the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for grazing losses incurred in 2021. “Drought conditions in Wadena, Hubbard, Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin and Itasca Counties have...

