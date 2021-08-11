Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mexico march celebrates World's Indigenous Day

Fremont Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Indigenous people dressed in traditional clothing marched down Paseo de la Reforma, one of Mexico City's main avenues, to the National Palace to demand inclusiveness from the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrés Manuel López Obrador
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Paseo De La Reforma#The National Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Mexico City
Related
Public SafetySFGate

'We're Living in Hell': Inside Mexico's Most Terrified City

FRESNILLO, Mexico — The violence was already terrifying, she said, when grenades exploded outside her church in broad daylight some five years ago. Then children in town were kidnapped, disappearing without a trace. Then the bodies of the executed were dumped in city streets. And then came the day last...
Internetglobalvoices.org

From Mexico to Australia, Indigenous youth reimagine the internet for their languages

There are some 7,000 languages in the world, but only 10 dominate the internet. English leads, with 25.9 percent of online content, followed by Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Indonesian, French, Japanese, Russian, and German. Facing this reality, Indigenous youth from Mexico to Australia are carving out spaces for their languages on the web.
AmericasPosted by
Los Angeles Times

500 years later, Mexico recalls but doesn’t celebrate Spanish conquest

MEXICO CITY — In a country that takes great pride in its museums and monuments, the final resting place of one of Mexico’s signature historical figures is easy to miss. A simple red plaque — just a name and the years he lived — marks the spot where his tomb is embedded in a wall to the side of the altar in a dilapidated downtown church. Few worshipers take notice.
RecipesFood & Wine

Doña Mela Is a Cook, Gardener, and Guardian of Mexico's Indigenous Culinary Culture

From her kitchen in Michoacán, Imelda Campos Sebastián propagates the cuisine of the indigenous Purhépecha community—and makes some of the most delicious food in Mexico. Every week, Imelda Campos Sebastián walks a mile from her pine cabin on the rocky northern slope of the Cerro San Marcos and down into the center of Cherán, an Indigenous Purhépecha community in the west-central state of Michoacán in Mexico, to broadcast her radio show "El arte del bienvivir"—The Art of Living Well. For an hour, she shares her generational knowledge of traditional medicine and foodways over the airwaves of Radio Fogata, 101.7 FM: the utility of sorrel for detoxifying the liver, how fava beans can strengthen the joints, the lujo (luxury, a favorite word, usually uttered with a smile that reads as a wink) of a simple soup jeweled with chard and carrots, a pale green chile güero as its solitaire.
U.S. Politicswincountry.com

Developing southern Mexico key aim of U.S. talks, Ebrard says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Promoting development in southern Mexico will be a key objective of the so-called high level economic dialogue to be held between the United States and Mexico next month, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. Speaking at a regular news conference, Ebrard said border infrastructure...
Visual ArtPosted by
TheStreet

Large Art Installations Featuring 9 Indigenous Women Leaders To Appear In Cities Worldwide In Honor Of International Day Of The World's Indigenous Peoples

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nia Tero, a Seattle-based foundation focused on securing Indigenous guardianship of vital ecosystems, in partnership with design lab Amplifier, is launching the THRIVING PEOPLES. THRIVING PLACES. media campaign in honor of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. "Protecting the rights of Indigenous peoples...
Americashypebeast.com

Mexico Continues to Request Its Ancient Aztec Headress From Austria

A relic believed to have been worn by Aztec Emperor Montezuma II. This year marks the 500th Anniversary of the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire in 1521. In remembrance of the event, Mexico has made multiple requests to retrieve a priceless Aztec headdress from Austria’s Museum of Ethnology (Weltmuseum Wien), but to no avail. According to the German news site, dpa, the State Secretariat for Culture in Vienna denied the request stating of “the considerable risk of possible damage during transport.”
PetsPosted by
The Hill

Nonprofits and activists unite globally to celebrate World Elephant Day

Thursday Aug. 12 marks World Elephant Day. World Elephant Day was created with the aim of drumming up support for elephant conservation and the ethical tourism of elephants. Organizations, including The Elephant Project and Moving Giants, are working to promote the day and conservation efforts. Thursday marks World Elephant Day,...
Visual Artnationalgeographic.com

Giant mural of Aztec god makes a big statement about Mexican identity

Tlaloc Fountain, featuring work by muralist Diego Rivera, captures the role of art in Mexican history and culture. Mexico City, MexicoDeep in a barely-seen patch of Chapultepec Park, so remote that taxi drivers, balloon sellers, and kids racing scooters may not know it’s there, a giant effigy of a god sprawls in a green pool, spitting rain into the sky. It’s Tlaloc, god of water. All powers good and dangerous flow from this god, so old that he was worshipped before the Aztecs gave him this name—and so huge that he’s visible from airplanes approaching Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport.
Public SafetySentinel

Organized crime brings Mexico to its knees – 08/15/2021 – Latinoamérica21

Neither Felipe Calderón’s “war on drugs” strategy, nor Enrique Peña Nieto’s “crime prevention” discourse, nor Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s “hugs, not bullets” and direct distribution of resources to the poorest have produced results. Homicides, which increased significantly under the Calderón government, and which, after moderation in the first years of...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy