Letter: Want to know what Fascism is? Go to the source

Even the Bible calls people stupid. Whoever loves discipline loves knowledge, but he who hates reproof is stupid (Proverbs 12:1) Montana Daily Gazette’s field reporter, Brenda Roskos, published an article this morning entitled Tenacious Flathead Patriots Will Not Comply! Protesting Elder Lockdowns-Immunity Passports and More! The article was standard fare for Montana Daily Gazette (MDG), whose headquarters #1 is in the Flathead Valley, and covers what the mainstream media and dying legacy press outlets will not. Chiefly, Roskos reported on dozens of patriots gathering at the old Flathead courthouse to protest the house-arrest of lawfully behaving seasoned citizens who want to leave their homes and take part in polite society, the consequences of a mild Chinese chest cold be damned.