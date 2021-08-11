Cancel
Benito Mussolini

Letter: Want to know what Fascism is? Go to the source

By Matt Wilbanks
World Link
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Kraebel, in his letter dated 7/31, opined that people have a "fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of Fascism." The attributes he lists are close in some areas, yet way off base in others. Go to the source, I say. In "The Doctrine of Fascism." Benito Mussolini and Giovanni Gentile...

theworldlink.com

