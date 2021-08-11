A Trip Far Out Yields Special Surprises

In 1986, after only three previous trips to Madagascar, I happily took on a new itinerary knowing there would be no local guide to escort us and sort out any difficulties. I was so new to tour leading that I hadn’t quite grasped the extent of my inadequacies or the challenges of this delightful but idiosyncratic country. I also wonder why I decided to leave the trip funds in the hotel safe in Tana, the capital, except that transporting a wad of local currency on our excursion to the East Coast felt risky. And the hotel, described cautiously as “the best available” in the brochure, had been paid for.