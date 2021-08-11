A Trip Far Out Yields Special Surprises
This past weekend, the salty seabird enthusiasts of the Brookline Bird Club were at it again. Aboard the Helen H they steamed out of Hyannis on an overnight trip bound for the mythical canyonlands of the continental shelf 100 miles south of Nantucket. For over 15 years they have plied these pelagic waters in search of new ornithological discoveries, but this past weekend, in this exotic far corner of our state’s territorial waters, they weren’t the only avian adventurers with binoculars fixed on the horizon.www.capeandislands.org
Comments / 0