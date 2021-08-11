People are pouring into the Holmes County Fair despite the heat, humidity and rain

MILLERSBURG — Oppressive heat with temperatures in the 90s, a band of thunderstorms and lots of rain have made things a little uncomfortable at the Holmes County Fair. But despite all of that, people are pouring into the fair in record numbers. Attendance Tuesday was 5,962. That was up 500 from last year, and the best Tuesday attendance in more than 20 years, according to Fair Board Secretary Tara Sheldon.