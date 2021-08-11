Maritime Historians and Scientists Collaborate to Better Understand Trends in Climate science

It wasn’t that long ago that the common remark would be “no individual disaster can be specifically linked to climate change.” Well, that might not be so true anymore. Check out World Weather Attribution. The whole issue of attribution studies came to my attention when I was trying to get a University of Washington professor to come on my Disaster Zone podcast to talk about heat-related events and their impacts on the human body. In my correspondence with her, I think she had the opinion I am a climate change denier.