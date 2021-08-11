Cancel
Environment

Maritime Historians and Scientists Collaborate to Better Understand Trends in Climate science

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor hundreds of years, the captains of whaling ships kept records of wind, weather, and sea conditions in carefully maintained log books. Now, local scientists are poring over those records. On The Point, we discuss their efforts and what they are finding. Eve Zuckoff hosts. The guests on the program are Dr. Caroline Ummenhofer of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Department of Physical Oceanography, and Timothy Walker, History Professor at UMASS Dartmouth.

