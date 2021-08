We have lost another member of our community. Ronnie Lindsey, passed away this last week. Ronnie was an honest, friendly and very quick to help anyone in need. He had just finished putting a new roof on my Art Studio at the old Scotland School. The wind and the rain blew the roof off and caused a leak inside. This young man was liked by many and we always thought of him as a great friend and a very good musician. He will be greatly missed.