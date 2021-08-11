Cancel
Safety Jaylen Johnson reportedly out for year with torn ACL

By Phil Harrison
It’s almost inevitable. Every year it seems, there is a major injury when fall preseason camp gets underway that is a devasting one and it has hit Ohio State again.

Last year, Kourt Williams was one of the names lost for the year with a torn ACL, and now it appears as though freshman safety Jaylen Johnson is out with the same injury according to news first reported by Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward. There has yet to be any official word from the OSU program.

Johnson came to Ohio State as a 3-star recruit in the class of 2021. He was not expected to be a major contributor this season, but any loss in a secondary that is looking for depth and answers after a season full of unmet expectations could be a big one.

The Cincinnati native just arrived on campus this summer and was beginning to get his feet wet, but it now looks like any game time will have to wait until next season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.

