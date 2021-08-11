What If ‘Field Of Dreams’ Got A Do-Over? Our Picks For An Updated Lineup.

At its best, “Field of Dreams” is a celebration of baseball’s power to transcend space and time, connect people and — most importantly — offer redemption. At its worst, the film uses that same sentimental gloss to obscure some of the sport’s most problematic elements (including, notably, the color line). The contradiction between the idea of baseball and its reality is something the movie both plays with and falls victim to at different moments. So it’s fitting that Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game, which will see the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees face off in an idyllic Iowa cornfield, is equally complicated to unpack.