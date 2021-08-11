Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What If ‘Field Of Dreams’ Got A Do-Over? Our Picks For An Updated Lineup.

By Neil Paine
FiveThirtyEight
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its best, “Field of Dreams” is a celebration of baseball’s power to transcend space and time, connect people and — most importantly — offer redemption. At its worst, the film uses that same sentimental gloss to obscure some of the sport’s most problematic elements (including, notably, the color line). The contradiction between the idea of baseball and its reality is something the movie both plays with and falls victim to at different moments. So it’s fitting that Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game, which will see the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees face off in an idyllic Iowa cornfield, is equally complicated to unpack.

fivethirtyeight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Darryl Kile
Person
Yordano Ventura
Person
Joe Jackson
Person
Rogers Hornsby
Person
Ty Cobb
Person
Ken Caminiti
Person
Bullet Rogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Field Of Dreams Game#The Chicago White Sox#Chicago White Sox#Rf Moonlight Graham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
MLive

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is linked to Tiger Woods’ marital infidelity, report says

Tiger Woods’ former mistress is talking. And what she’s saying has people listening. The New York Times reports Rachel Uchitel signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2009, after word leaked of her extramarital affair with Woods. However she broke the agreement 10 years later, and now, amid mounting financial pressure, says she’s ready to speak for herself.
MLBYardbarker

What the Yankees-White Sox Field of Dreams Game means

Major League Baseball will pay homage to one of the greatest sports movies ever Thursday evening in the Field of Dreams Game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox just outside of Dyersville, Iowa. More than 30 years since the Kevin Costner film became part of the American...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo fires back at Jed Hoyer

By now, everyone knows about the Chicago Cubs and how they dismantled the core that won the World Series in 2016. It was the greatest run in the history of the organization. Now, some of the greatest players in franchise history are gone. Yesterday, Jed Hoyer went on ESPN 1000‘s...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBFiveThirtyEight

Boo The Astros All You Want, But Cheer For Zack Greinke

To say the Houston Astros are disliked would be an understatement. “Loathed” seems closer to the mark. Nearly two years after Houston’s cheating scandal shook the sport, most baseball fans still aren’t over it — particularly since their ability to yell at the team in person was put on hold by COVID-19 last year. While the Astros’ success this season has complicated the narrative around the whole affair, the franchise carries a stigma that isn’t going away anytime soon.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

What Yankees thought about ‘Field of Dreams’ atmosphere

This was a road trip like no other. The Yankees finished their series at Kansas City with a win on Wednesday, and instead of heading directly to Chicago to play the White Sox, they stayed in Kansas City one more night before flying to Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday and taking a bus to the small town of Dyersville to play in the first “Field of Dreams” game, commemorating the 1989 film.
MLBNBC Sports

Nick Allen's Olympic dream is what he was born to do

One of the first video clips you might find of A’s top prospect Nick Allen is of him sitting in the driver’s seat of his car with the shaky camera propped up toward his face. Allen's hair is slightly frayed, but he appears comfortable. He’s conducting an interview with MLB...
MLBKCCI.com

Wait is almost over: Field of Dreams Game Thursday

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — MLB's Field of Dreams Game is almost here. The White Sox and Yankees will play Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to a national TV audience on Fox. 8,000 fans will be in attendance, taking the field at a newly-erected stadium, which is adjacent to the fabled movie site.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

White Sox earn walk-off win over Yanks at Field of Dreams

Tim Anderson hit a two-run, walk-off homer that disappeared into the cornfield in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees during the inaugural "Field of Dreams Game" on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa. Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez...
MLBpushsquare.com

Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams Crops Up in MLB The Show 21 Update

The stadium from cult classic Kevin Costner sports romp Field of Dreams has been added to MLB The Show 21, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox get ready to take to the Iowa field in real life later this week. For those of you who don’t know, the 1989 movie casts Costner as farmer Ray Kinsella, who hears voices encouraging him to cut down his corn so that he can build a backyard diamond instead.
MLBcelebritypage.com

What to Expect From MLB's 'Field of Dreams' Game

They have built it, and they have come. More than 30 years since its debut, the classic tale of baseball nostalgia is one of the most heartwarming sports stories of all time. The film chronicles a mid-American family treading financial waters who build a baseball field on their Iowa cornfield property open to the outcasts, innocents, rich, poor, old, and young, simply for the love of the game.
MLBwolfsports.com

MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ Game: What To Know About The Event

Tonight, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will play in a Major League Baseball game like no other. They’ll be playing on a field modeled after the classic 1989 sports film Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner. When: Thursday, August 12. Where: Dyersville, Iowa. Time: 7:00 PM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy