Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Octavia Spencer & Kate Hudson Talk ‘Immediate Connection’ on ‘Truth Be Told’

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSAOB_0bOjeGIR00
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ show “Truth Be Told,” starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, is back for Season 2!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Octavia and Kate Hudson, who is joining her in the new season. Of working together, Kate dished, “I feel like we've had about five past lives together.”

Octavia emphasized, “I mean, it was just an immediate connection.” Kate elaborated, “I think, Octavia, you said it first, you’re like, ‘I just feel like I've known you my whole life,’ and I'm like, ‘I know!’”

In “Truth Be Told,” Octavia plays true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, while Kate plays her friend, who is reeling from the murder of her husband. Octavia said, “Poppy is always searching for the truth.”

But there are secrets Kate’s character prefers to be left untold…

Octavia went on, “At the core of our mystery this season is friendship and relationships and examining trust and truth… How they play out dynamically in a relationship.”

In real life, both Kate and Octavia are true crime buffs. Kate said, “It's so fun… the circumstances always start with something just so horrendous and terrible, but then when you uncover the sort of dynamics of these true crime stories. It's just fascinating, isn't it?... People are crazy… ya know? And it’s why, it’s why we became actors, we're like, ‘Let's play them.’”

Kate added, “I think what's really fun about ‘Truth Be Told’… it will feel like it could be your life… I think that'll make it real, real binge-worthy.”

Kate, fresh off a Greece vacation, shared, “Greece was really good to us! I’ve never spent that much time there like that, so it was incredible. Just being there with my whole family, ya know, and really getting to know the country like that — it was really special.”

This summer, Octavia has been busy shooting a Christmas movie in Boston. She quipped, “Listen, I've been in the Christmas spirit since the beginning of the season… I got to work with Kate, so it was a Christmas present — thank you, Kate.”

Kate pointed out, “And we're both, lik,e big Christmas people — we love Christmas! My daughter sings ‘Jingle Bells’ every day!”

“Truth Be Told” returns August 20.

Comments / 0

extratv

extratv

43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Kate Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Make It Real#True Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oliver Hudson celebrates happy news following heartfelt health confession

Oliver Hudson was delighted to deliver some joyous news to fans on Tuesday in the wake of an emotional post which surprised many. The son of Goldie Hawn - who shares three children with his wife, Erin Bartlett - updated his social media followers with an Instagram message which has clearly thrilled Oliver and his legion of fans.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson wows in stylish crop top on family vacation in Italy

Hollywood star Kate Hudson has been sharing her amazing holiday snaps with followers as she enjoyed time with family in Greece, and is now sight-seeing in Italy. On Wednesday, Kate revealed that she was in Tuscany with her partner, Danny Fujikawa and their two-year-old daughter Rani. Kate's sons Ryder and Bingham are with them too.
TV SeriesCult of Mac

Delve into the dark secrets of Truth Be Told season two in new trailer

Season two of Truth Be Told premieres Aug. 20, and Apple TV+ released a trailer on Tuesday to whet fans’ appetites. True-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) has another mystery to solve, and she’s going to get the truth, no mater what it costs anyone. Including herself. Watch the trailer...
TV SeriesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Truth Be Told season two premiers on Apple TV+ Aug 20th

Apple has released a new trailer for Truth Be Told season two this week providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the continuation of the first series that first premiered back in December 2019. Truth Be Told S2 stars Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson as she embarks on a new case involving her childhood friend and now media mogul Micah Keith who is played by Kate Hudson.
TV Seriesthatgrapejuice.net

Trailer: AppleTV+’s ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 [starring Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson]

It’s true; AppleTV+’s breakout series ‘Truth Be Told’ is coming back to screens August 20. Based on famed author Kathleen Barber’s debut novel ‘Are You Sleeping,’ the critically acclaimed crime drama stars Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer as well as Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson, ‘Greenleaf’ star Merle Dandridge, Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, and more.
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Charli D'Amelio Talks Chase Hudson Breakup In 'The D'Amelio Show' Trailer

The trailer for The D’Amelio Show has been released, giving more of a sneak peek at the upcoming reality series. In the new video, Charli D’Amelio can be seen briefly talking about her public split from Chase Hudson, aka LILHUDDY. Here’s a series synopsis: From relative obscurity and a seemingly...
MusicHello Magazine

Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up. The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon posts incredibly rare photo with husband for heartfelt reason

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, surprised fans with a snapshot together as the Legally Blonde actress paid an emotional tribute to him. The star shared a beautiful beach photo on Instagram on Tuesday for a celebratory reason and accompanied the image with a heartfelt caption. "Happy Birthday to...
Posted by
E! News

Kate Hudson Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo With Son Ryder on Bride Wars Set

It's not Mother's Day—or Throwback Thursday—but that didn't stop Kate Hudson from sharing an adorable retro shot of her oldest kiddo. If you can't believe it's been more than a decade since Bride Wars arrived in theaters and swiftly became one of our favorite rom-coms, this throwback post will definitely have you wondering, "Where has the time gone!?"
CelebritiesApartment Therapy

The Pleated Velvet Lampshade in Kate Hudson’s Instagram Is So Dreamy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kate Hudson and her family have been vacationing in Umbria, Italy, soaking in the sights, eating all the good food, and snapping pics to share with her massive audience. Her latest upload is a photo dump from their trip, which included a snap of a gorgeous vintage-inspired table lamp that has a shade on it that really speaks volumes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy