No, it doesn't look like a Corvette, but trust us here. In the world of Corvettes, the new C8 still claims most of the hype thanks to its mid-engined layout—but one tuner has it beat. Feast your eyes on this C5 with not one, but two supercharged LT4 V8s behind the cabin. Built by the crew at Double Trouble Hot Rod and named the GT-55C, its body has been extensively modified to the point of barely being recognizable as a C5 except for the doors and greenhouse. In other words, it looks like the most extreme version of an eight-year-old's idea of a supercar.