Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Springs, CA

Valley school districts continue COVID-19 protective measures on buses

By Madison Weil
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AatBV_0bOje6YQ00

Several protective policies are in place as students are heading back to campus this fall -- including certain changes when it comes to your child’s transportation.

“A lot of the things that we did in the summer and hybrid are going to stay the same," said Robert Spinuzza, Coordinator of Transportation, PSUSD.

As COVID-19 cases rise, local school districts say they’re going the extra mile to make sure that it’s safe to take the bus each morning.

“All the buses at the end of the day will be cleaned and sanitized," said Chuck Lavrusky, Manager of Transportation, DSUSD.

All three districts say they’re prioritizing sanitizing buses and masks will be required for the ride.

“We do have backup masks in the event that they lost theirs or dropped theirs," said Spinuzza.

Desert Sands Unified School District says they’ve installed ionizers on buses, an added protective measure cleansing the air.

Coachella Valley Unified School District and Palm Springs Unified say they’ll be social distancing when possible.

“We also have one to two windows open just to provide a little cross ventilation," said Spinuzza.

All three districts say the protocols in place are designed to keep students and faculty safe and they’ll be monitoring the changing situation with COVID-19 throughout the school year -- making changes as necessary.

The post Valley school districts continue COVID-19 protective measures on buses appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
706
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Health
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Palm Springs, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#School Districts#Transportation#Psusd#Dsusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

New school resource officers assigned to DSUSD schools

The Indio Police Dept. shared on social media that they have a few new officers assigned to their School Resource Officer unit this year. They are welcoming the following officers to the program for the 2021-2022 school year: Officer A. Plata - assigned to Amistad High School. Officer J. Romero - assigned to Shadow Hills The post New school resource officers assigned to DSUSD schools appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

DSUSD welcomes students back to school

For students like Anthony Martinez, this is the first time he will be stepping into a classroom, at a completely new school since March 2020. Martinez is a 7th grader at Jefferson Middle School in Indio. He started middle school for the first time, meeting his friends and teachers through a computer screen. While it The post DSUSD welcomes students back to school appeared first on KESQ.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

California to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test for indoor events with 1,000+ attendees

Starting on September 20, California will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees. The state currently required proof of vaccination or a pre-entry negative test is necessary where there are 5,000 or more persons for an indoor event. After Sept. 20, this will be The post California to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test for indoor events with 1,000+ attendees appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors re-authorize rental assistance program, add $61 million in aid

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors today authorized continuation of the Riverside County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, with $61.63 million in additional funds now available to aid residents impacted by coronavirus public health lockdowns that left them struggling to pay their bills. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board directed the county Department The post Supervisors re-authorize rental assistance program, add $61 million in aid appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Two local restaurants requiring its staff to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID

Two local restaurants will be requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with some exceptions. Jaquee Renna-Downing, the owner of the La Quinta Cliffhouse and Pacifica Seafood Restaurant in Palm Desert, confirmed that employees of her restaurants will be required to be vaccinated by Sept. 20. She added that this will not apply for The post Two local restaurants requiring its staff to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID appeared first on KESQ.
Public HealthPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

National parks to require masks indoors, crowded outdoor areas

The National Park Service mandated today that all visitors, employees and contractors must wear a mask inside NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. This mandate follows the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will be in effect until further notice. The requirement applies to all The post National parks to require masks indoors, crowded outdoor areas appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Local hospitals follow national trend of increased COVID cases among children

It's no question that COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally. As of August 16 Riverside County recorded 485 new cases and 95 patients in ICU's across the county. The numbers are the highest they've been since February. On August 12 The American Academy of Pediatrics released a report that there were 121,000 new cases among The post Local hospitals follow national trend of increased COVID cases among children appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

PSUSD & valley law enforcement agencies continue negotiations over whether to keep school resource officers

A highly contentious debate over whether police-trained school resource officers should be patrolling at Palm Springs Unified School District schools was addressed at a meeting Thursday morning. The school district and the Palm Springs Police Department met to negotiate the outcome, which is still ongoing. In a statement Thursday afternoon the Palm Springs Unified School The post PSUSD & valley law enforcement agencies continue negotiations over whether to keep school resource officers appeared first on KESQ.
AdvocacyPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Braille Institute to provide free services for Coachella Valley residents

Free online webinars promoting development for visually impaired children will be offered for the remainder of the month, it was announced today. The Braille Institute Coachella Valley Neighborhood Center will be offering a number of free webinars among other events this month on the topic of visually impaired child development as a part of their The post Braille Institute to provide free services for Coachella Valley residents appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Our students are safe’: PSUSD leaders defend taking school resource officers off campuses for now

Four police-trained school resource officers are off the job at Palm Springs Unified amid ongoing negotiations. District Superintendent Dr. Mike Swize said Tuesday the officers have not been removed, but rather framed the changes as a "rebuilding" of the school resource program. PSUSD Executive Security Director Levaughn Smart said the officers were sometimes taking action The post ‘Our students are safe’: PSUSD leaders defend taking school resource officers off campuses for now appeared first on KESQ.
EducationPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

DSUSD holds orientation for its new staff members ahead of the first day of school

Students in the Desert Sands Unified School District return to classrooms next week. The district's nearly 90 new staff members continued to learn the ropes in an orientation held this morning. Teachers, counselors, and a few nurses all attended the orientation. The topics includes learning how to run their classrooms, take attendance, and how to The post DSUSD holds orientation for its new staff members ahead of the first day of school appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Students see the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began

For 75% of the students at Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), Thursday is going to be the first time they see the inside of a classroom after being forced into distanced learning for over a year. Students had to learn from behind a computer screen starting March of 2020. Schools at CVUSD are making The post Students see the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Unified School District prepares for return

The students at Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) are making a return to the classroom this week, after being one of the only districts in the area that chose to not return to in-person learning last year. This year, students can expect a new curriculum. Students left the classroom in March of 2020 due The post Coachella Valley Unified School District prepares for return appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs hotel operating illegally ordered by city to shutter

The city of Desert Hot Springs has ordered the Hyundae Resort and Spa to cease operations by August 19 due to multiple violations of the Desert Hot Springs Municipal code. The owner of the building, Charles Yeh, was notified about the city's decision in a letter. City officials with the Code Compliance Division informed hotel The post Desert Hot Springs hotel operating illegally ordered by city to shutter appeared first on KESQ.
Health ServicesPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley hospitals clarify new COVID-19 visitation policy

New hospital visitation rules went into effect on Wednesday for all hospitals across California.  Visitors will now need to provide proof of vaccination or alternatively, a negative COVID-19 test from the prior 72 hours.  The public health order was issued by the California Department of Public Health.  “Now with the increased infectivity and the increased The post Valley hospitals clarify new COVID-19 visitation policy appeared first on KESQ.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers

By JOCELYN GECKER SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the The post California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Care Network hospitals to require all visitors to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

All visitors at Desert Care Network hospitals will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of entering the facility. This comes just a few days after the California Department of Public Health issued a public health order requiring all hospitals across the state to follow this requirement. The post Desert Care Network hospitals to require all visitors to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Businesses sprouting up in area near Coachella Valley Arena development

If you've driven down Cook Street near the I-10 freeway in Palm Desert you may have noticed more construction projects in the area. It just so happens that on the other side of the freeway is where the multimillion dollar Coachella Valley Arena is set to go up. But are they connected? Surprisingly, what is The post Businesses sprouting up in area near Coachella Valley Arena development appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Tdap immunization required for 7th through 12th graders

It's back-to-school season and there's a requirement for students to get their booster shot. Schools are requiring middle and high school students to get their Tdap immunization. Tdap is a combination vaccine that protects against three potentially life-threatening bacterial diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. Since the state of California is requiring for middle The post Tdap immunization required for 7th through 12th graders appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy