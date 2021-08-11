Great Western Trail Second Edition reinvigorates a modern board game classic
Great Western Trail is my favorite complex tabletop game, a two-hour affair with a 20-page rulebook that manages to hit all of the right notes in a game of its length and weight. Players take on the role of ranchers in the Old West, building up herds of cattle and a network of buildings to make bigger deliveries of cows to Kansas City. Plan B Games’ Eggertspiele imprint has been working on a new edition of the original that will serve as the first in a trilogy of games, and the first one, simply called Great Western Trail Second Edition, will be out at Gen Con in mid-September.www.polygon.com
