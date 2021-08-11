Great Western Trail Second Edition reinvigorates a modern board game classic

When Contra Returns came out, one of the questions people had in mind was if it would take you back in time and have that nostalgia factor. The game takes inspiration from the original Contra game of the yesteryears and then adds a modern touch to it. However, keeping in mind the right number of coats of paint to be applied is very important here, and adding too many modern elements might kill off the nostalgia factor. This game does make a lot of big changes. A lot. But is it too much? Here in this article, we will review Contra Returns and share our first impressions of the game.