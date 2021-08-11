Johnny Majors Classic: Tennessee-Pittsburgh to honor national championship coach

Tennessee will host Pittsburgh on Sept. 11 at Neyland Stadium.

Kick off is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup.

Tennessee announced Wednesday the matchup between the Vols and Panthers will be the Johnny Majors Classic. The matchup will honor the late Johnny Majors who served as head coach at Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

Majors died on June 3, 2020. He was 85.

“Honoring Johnny Majors in this way creates another really special and unique element to an already-special season as we celebrate Neyland Stadium’s centennial,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White said in a press release. “I appreciate Pittsburgh’s partnership on this. It will be a memorable day for the Majors family as well as fans of both schools who appreciate Johnny Majors’ hall of fame legacy.”

Pittsburgh’s Director of Athletics Heather Lyke also discussed honoring Majors with the Johnny Majors Classic.

“We are honored to join the University of Tennessee in celebrating the life of Coach Johnny Majors,” Lyke said. “Beyond the victories, Coach Majors made such a huge impact on the lives of his players. That’s his greatest legacy and the University of Pittsburgh is incredibly proud to be part of it. We look forward to being with the Majors family when we visit in September.”

In this Jan. 3, 1977, file photo, University of Pittsburgh coach Johnny Majors carries the Sugar Bowl trophy after Pittsburgh beat Georgia 27-3 to win the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans. Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85. Majors died Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at home in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a statement from his wife, Mary Lynn Majors. (AP Photo/File)

Majors served two tenures as Pittsburgh’s head coach (1973-76, 1993-96) and won the 1976 national championship. He served as the Vols’ head coach from 1977-92, winning three Southeastern Conference championships.

A native of Lynchburg, Tennessee, Majors played for the Vols from 1953-56.

Tennessee and Pittsburgh will also play on Sept. 10, 2022, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.