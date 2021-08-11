Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Johnny Majors Classic: Tennessee-Pittsburgh to honor national championship coach

By Dan Harralson
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbbpw_0bOjdpiJ00

Tennessee will host Pittsburgh on Sept. 11 at Neyland Stadium.

Kick off is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup.

Tennessee announced Wednesday the matchup between the Vols and Panthers will be the Johnny Majors Classic. The matchup will honor the late Johnny Majors who served as head coach at Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

Majors died on June 3, 2020. He was 85.

“Honoring Johnny Majors in this way creates another really special and unique element to an already-special season as we celebrate Neyland Stadium’s centennial,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White said in a press release. “I appreciate Pittsburgh’s partnership on this. It will be a memorable day for the Majors family as well as fans of both schools who appreciate Johnny Majors’ hall of fame legacy.”

Pittsburgh’s Director of Athletics Heather Lyke also discussed honoring Majors with the Johnny Majors Classic.

“We are honored to join the University of Tennessee in celebrating the life of Coach Johnny Majors,” Lyke said. “Beyond the victories, Coach Majors made such a huge impact on the lives of his players. That’s his greatest legacy and the University of Pittsburgh is incredibly proud to be part of it. We look forward to being with the Majors family when we visit in September.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvP8A_0bOjdpiJ00
In this Jan. 3, 1977, file photo, University of Pittsburgh coach Johnny Majors carries the Sugar Bowl trophy after Pittsburgh beat Georgia 27-3 to win the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans. Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85. Majors died Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at home in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a statement from his wife, Mary Lynn Majors. (AP Photo/File)

Majors served two tenures as Pittsburgh’s head coach (1973-76, 1993-96) and won the 1976 national championship. He served as the Vols’ head coach from 1977-92, winning three Southeastern Conference championships.

A native of Lynchburg, Tennessee, Majors played for the Vols from 1953-56.

Tennessee and Pittsburgh will also play on Sept. 10, 2022, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8UNC_0bOjdpiJ00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Majors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#Tennessee Pittsburgh#Espn#Panthers#Coach Majors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Vol legend Johnny Majors to be honored at Pitt game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Tennessee and Pitt meet in Neyland Stadium on Sept. 11, they will pay tribute to a shared gridiron icon as the two programs announced Wednesday the game’s designation as the Johnny Majors Classic, named in honor of the late legendary head coach and player. Kickoff is set for noon ET live on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now at AllVols.com.”
Knoxville, TNDaily Times

Vols, Pitt bill meeting between two programs 'Johnny Majors Classic'

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee and Pittsburgh are hardly rivals, but the Sept. 11 meeting at Neyland Stadium between the two programs now has a little more significance. Both schools announced Wednesday that the teams will pay tribute to former head coach Johnny Majors, billing the game as the Johnny Majors Classic.
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Posted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Fans, media react to report of NCAA investigation into Nebraska football

Major news broke on Wednesday morning, with Brett McMurphy of Action Network reporting that Nebraska’s football program and head coach Scott Frost ire under NCAA investigation. Per the report, the program is under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The schools has “significant video...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Have I underestimated this guy?

The Ohio State football team has many great players, including one I may have underestimated. I need to begin this article by issuing an apology to Ohio State true freshman running back Evan Pryor. I may have greatly underestimated him. Don’t misunderstand, I did not underestimate his talent. He’s an...
Sportsteamusa.org

2021 Men's Major Fast Pitch National Championship: Day 1 Recap

OKLAHOMA CITY –– The 2021 USA Softball Men’s Major Fast Pitch National Championship kicked off today as the top men’s fast pitch players from across the country were welcomed to the Softball Capital of the World® for the second-straight year. A total of 15 teams began their quest to the coveted National Championship title including the AWP Lumberjacks (Anna Schmitt), Bar on the Avenue Buzz (Justin Colombo), Bear Bottom Lodge (Codi Pannebecker), Circle Tap Dukes (Dean Kane), Fishers Softball (Sean King), Hallman Twins (Ron Hackett), Hill United Chiefs (Jeff Ellsworth), Kegel Black Knights (Mike Lewis), Marchio Sausage Co. (Dave Marchio), Midland Explorers (David Lach), NY Gremlins (Gregg Leather), Omma Tigres (Juan Medrano), Ray Rays Sports Bar Misfits (Steve Prado), Rio Grande Senators (Dave Parker) and San Antonio Glowworm (David Rios).
Mcminn County, TNWrcbtv.com

Tennessee Valley football coaching legend dies at 75

The Tennessee Valley lost a coaching legend Sunday. John Mullinax passed away at seventy-five years old after a six-year battle with lung cancer. He coached McMinn County High School for nearly two decades. You get nothing but positive feedback when you mention his name in the area. Former player and...
Appomattox, VAtimesvirginian.com

Softball champs honored by Nationals

The victory tour for the 2021 VHSL Class 2 Softball State Champion Appomattox Raiders softball team has been in full swing ever since they defeated Randolph-Henry 2-0 on June 28 to capture the crown. The latest stop on that tour was Tuesday, July 20, when the Raiders made a trip...
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Tennessee QB Coach Updates Competition

Tennessee quarterback coach Joey Halzle joked that he was “ready to tell” the local media the Vols’ starting quarterback as he walked into the north studio at the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center Thursday. The Vols are just two practices into fall camp, but the 35-year old coach had a confident reassurance...
Mississippi Statewcbi.com

CWS National Championship Trophy Tour Concludes

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State fans had a final opportunity to lay eyes on Mississippi State’s national championship trophy. The trophy tour concluded in Tupelo on Tuesday, August 3rd after a week long trip beginning in Hattiesburg, Ms. Fans had the opportunity at various locations to see the trophy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy