TikTok plans to go public in Hong Kong in defiance of China's government
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This week, TikTok became the most downloaded app in the world , so the rumor of its future listing caused a stir. According to sources close to ByteDance , owner of TikTok , the company plans to go public in Hong Kong in 2022, defying increasing pressure from the Chinese government on the country's 'big tech'.www.entrepreneur.com
