There’s not enough soul in this scene. There aren’t enough women. There’s not enough pop. There aren’t enough progressive singer-songwriters. But there’s really not enough soul. Other than Leon Bridges and Abraham Alexander, where my soul singers at? *crickets* At least not on local stages. Which may be part of the reason Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) is launching a whole new themed night to fill that void.