Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement presenters revealed for Paul Pierce, Bill Russell

We’re one month away from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Sept. 11, and on Wednesday the presenters for each member of the Class of 2021 were revealed.

It will be a special night for Celtics fans, as 2008 NBA champion Paul Pierce enters the Hall of Fame, while franchise legend Bill Russell is inducted for a second time, honoring his achievements as a coach.

Pierce will be presented by Kevin Garnett, a member of the class of 2020.

Russell will be presented by a group of six Hall of Famers: Charles Barkley (class of 2006), Julius Erving (1993), Spencer Haywood (2015), Alonzo Mourning (2014), Bill Walton (1993) and Rick Welts (2018).

The full list of presenters, which you can see here, also includes Ray Allen and Michael Jordan. Allen will present former Heat teammate Chris Bosh along with Pat Riley, while Jordan will present Toni Kukoc.

