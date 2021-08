At some high-end hotels, a spa is an afterthought, an almost obligatory amenity. At others—and increasingly so—it’s the main attraction and reason enough to book a stay. “You see more and more hotels putting a lot of energy into their spas because they realize that wellness is something that their guests really value,” says Andrew Steinberg, an adviser at the luxury travel company Ovation Travel. “The experience you can have in a hotel spa today gives you access to aestheticians, massage therapists, and other practitioners who are top in their fields and to amazing environments that are design gems.”