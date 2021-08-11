Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Sunset Market Commentary

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly US Consumer Price Inflation took center stage today. The headline index rose by 0.5% M/M to stabilize at 5.4% Y/Y (13-yr high). It’s the third month in a row with a 5%+ inflation print. Food and energy increased by 0.7% M/M and 1.6% M/M respectively, to be up 3.4% Y/Y and 23.8% Y/Y. Underlying core CPI rose by 0.3% M/M and 4.3% Y/Y. The shelter index rose 0.4% in July and accounted for over half of the monthly core increase. New vehicle prices rose by 1.7% M/M (6.4% Y/Y), but there was a moderation in used cars and trucks’ prices (+0.2% M/M; +41.7% Y/Y)). This followed on three consecutive months of 7%-10% monthly price rises. The index for motor vehicle insurance was one of the few major component indexes to decline in July, falling 2.8% after rising in each of the last 6 months. The index for airline fares fell slightly in July, declining 0.1% after rising sharply in recent months.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Treasury Department#Us Treasuries#Sunset#Core Inflation#M M#Y Y#Eur Usd#Fed#Us Treasuries#German#European#Hungarian#Mnb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
MarketsInternational Business Times

World Markets Tank On Fed Taper Talk, Delta Fears

Global stocks and oil markets tanked Thursday but the dollar rallied versus some key rivals after the US Federal Reserve signalled it could rein in vast stimulus measures this year. Sentiment was hammered also by the rapid global spread of the coronavirus Delta variant, signs of Chinese economic weakness and...
RetailBirmingham Star

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as investors reacted to a stronger U.S. dollar following the fall of three major U.S. stock market indexes. The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 2 U.S. dollars,...
Stocksactionforex.com

Risk Aversion Weighed On Stock Markets

Up until July US retail sales, yesterday’s trading resembled much of Monday’s action: risk aversion weighed on stock markets while generating a bid in core bonds and the US dollar. The market reaction on disappointing, declining, retail sales was telling: US Treasuries sold off while the dollar gathered additional momentum. EUR/USD even tested 1.1704/1.1695 support again while daily changes on the US yield curve ended narrowly mixed. It strengthens our view that last week’s post-CPI reverse action (lower USD & lower US yields) would be short-lived ahead of the Aug 26-28 Jackson Hole Symposium and the September 22 FOMC meeting. Tonight’s FOMC Minutes of the July deliberations could already be helpful in designing a roadmap out of extraordinary monetary stimulus. More and more Fed governors want to get rid of the US central bank’s net asset purchases which are currently running at $80bn/month for US Treasuries and at $40bn/month for mortgage-backed assets. They indicate that substantial further progress has been made in reaching the 2% average inflation goal while we’re only one or two (strong) labour market reports away from attaining the same with regard to robust employment. Another argument goes that the Fed’s bond-buying programme isn’t the right antidote to boost an economy suffering from supply issues rather than from a lack of demand. That’s especially true for the US housing market (and related MBS purchases). Drawing the parallel with the Fed’s previous process of tapering bond purchases, Fed governors conclude that the labour market currently is in better shape with inflation running way hotter. Therefore, they deem the previous 10 month taper process too slow and would rather prefer cutting net purchases towards zero over 6 to 8 month time horizon. Assuming the process will start in Autumn, this means ending net asset purchases by mid next year. We argued before that such faster than forecast cutback will imply a first Fed rate hike by end 2022 rather than in 2023 as the June FOMC Summary of Economic Projections suggested. Fed Chair Powell kept his cards close to his chest in a virtual event for students and teachers yesterday. He didn’t elaborate on monetary policy while repeating that it’s not yet clear whether the Delta strain will have important effects on the economy. At the July press conference, he did talk about a pattern where successive waves of Covid have tended to have a smaller economic impact. Today’s eco calendar is fairly thin apart from above-discussed FOMC Minutes with only a batch of US housing data and final EMU inflation numbers. Asian risk sentiment is much improved this morning (>+0.5%) compared to this week’s earlier sessions despite some weakness on WS yesterday evening.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

Data this week highlighted the economy's resilience in the face of ongoing supply constraints, while financial markets weighed the impact of the Delta variant wave on the outlook for the economy and Fed policy. ISM surveys for the manufacturing and service sectors continued to show businesses' ability to operate in this supply-strained world, with the latter hitting a new record high. Finally, this morning's virtually blemish-free employment report marked a big step down the road of "substantial further progress."
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on less hawkish Fed minutes

The greenback fell from a 4-1/2 month high in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields and ended flat against majority of its peers after Fed minutes suggesting that there was no consensus about the timing of tapering. Reuters reported earlier Federal Reserve officials felt their employment benchmark for decreasing support for...
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Rises Again on Risk Aversion, Aussie Weak after Job Report

Dollar rises broadly again risk sentiment turned sour again. While Yen and Swiss Franc are still firm elsewhere, the greenback has overtaken their top position for the week. Meanwhile, commodity currencies remain the worst performing ones, as led by New Zealand Dollar, closely followed by Australian Dollar. Euro and Sterling are mixed for the moment.
StocksDailyFx

Fed Minutes Spook Investors: CAC 40 and DAX 30 Picking Up Bearish Momentum

The latest meeting minutes confirm the Fed has started to consider tapering asset purchases. CAC 40 take a tumble after an impressive performance over the last few weeks. DAX 30 pulls away from 16,000 as it struggles below its ascending trendline. Global stocks are falling this Thursday morning as the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks, bond yields down as growth and taper fears haunt markets

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Stocks and bond yields dropped and the dollar hit a nine-month peak on Thursday as fears of slowing global growth into year-end were compounded by the prospect of the Federal Reserve cutting back its supportive bond purchase programme at the same time. Europe's pan-regional STOXX...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar bid for its safe haven status and on central bank divergence

US dollar is taking up the top spot for its safe-haven status and on central bank divergence. DXY is en-route to the monthly swing highs in the 93.40s and highly bullish territory. Major stock indexes slid and defensive investments posted gains amid fears about an uneven economic recovery in the...
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING — (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S....
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Extends Decline, Dollar Gains Momentum

AUD/USD extended its decline below the 0.7300 support zone. It broke a major contracting triangle at 0.7325 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is now trading well below 1.1800, and GBP/USD broke the 1.3800 support. USD/CAD could continue to rise above the 1.2650 resistance zone. AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The Aussie Dollar...
Businessactionforex.com

The Dollar Is Flexing Its Muscle, Forcing Technical Breaks

FOMC Minutes of the July meeting might have convinced the final doubters that the US central bank soon will give the all clear to start tapering asset purchases “in coming months”. The majority of Fed members is convinced that sufficient progress has been made towards reaching the symmetric 2% inflation target, but wanted slightly more proof on the health of the labour market. July payrolls (nearly +1 million) already worked their magic with a solid August report probably being sufficient to announce a tapering framework at the September FOMC meeting. The effective dialing back of purchases can than commence in Q4 as a quid pro quo for the doves inside the Fed. While the effective start date and the exact pace of reducing the current $80bn/month US Treasury and $40bn/month MBS purchases remains topic of debate, Fed members did reach a consensus on dialing back both programmes proportionally in order for them to end simultaneously. We could be looking at a mid-2022 end date on the back of comments by individual Fed governors hinting at a faster tapering than the 10 months during the previous cycle because of a stronger economy/labour market and hotter inflation compared to back then. Additionally, the Fed currently has to deal with supply rather than with demand problems. Such tapering scenario paves the way for a rate lift-off by the end of 2022.
Worldactionforex.com

USD/CAD Starts Fresh Increase, Canada’s CPI Next

USD/CAD started a fresh increase above the 1.2500 resistance zone. It broke a major bearish trend line at 1.2540 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass 1.1800. Canada’s CPI could increase 3.4% in July 2021 (YoY), up from 3.1%. USD/CAD Technical Analysis. The...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Daily Tecnical Analysis

The euro continued to lose ground against the Greenback and the support around 1.1708 was breached. The zone was the annual low recorded back in March. The breach of this level could exacerbate the sell-offs towards the support at around 1.1600. The first intraday resistance is found just over 1.1708, followed by 1.1766. Sentiment remains sour and a lasting rally can be expected only above the resistance of 1.1800. Today, increased activity can be expected around the announcement of the data on the initial jobless claims for the United States at 12:30 GMT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy