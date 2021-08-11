Movies to light up a summer night: Peter Waldner creates two films

"Do you feel that…?" "I do." "So what do you think that is?" MGM Studios has revealed an official trailer for the indie ensemble drama Summer Days, Summer Nights, the latest film made by actor / filmmaker Edward Burns (Nice Guy Johnny, Purple Violets, Newlyweds). This originally premiered way back in 2018 but is only now finally getting a release direct-to-VOD this year. Best way to get over a broken heart? Fall in love again… It's the summer of 1982 on Long Island. JJ is working for his dad, when he falls for Debbie. Frankie reconnects with a long lost love. But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is ending. Edward Burns is joined by a breakout cast including Anthony Ramos, Pico Alexander, Zoe Levin, Lindsey Morgan, Jon Rudnitsky, Amadeus Serafini, Caitlin Stasey, and Rita Volk. This looks like a charming throwback look at love in the 80s and summer romance.