The EUR/USD started this week’s trading amid bearish pressure, reaching the 1.1735 support level. The pair stabilized there at the beginning of today’s trading session, ahead of the announcement of the ZEW Index for German economic sentiment. The downward pressure on the currency pair increased after strong signs confirming a renewed recovery in the US economy that may affect Federal Reserve policy in the coming months. The EUR/USD had previously rebounded after the Fed suggested in July that the decision to scale back the bank's quantitative easing program would likely be delayed until the fall months, and after data showed that the Eurozone was growing faster than the US in the last quarter.