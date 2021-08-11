Cancel
Dolly Parton Teams Up With James Patterson to Write Her First Novel

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that James Patterson has become the go-to author for the rich and famous looking to make their first foray into the world of fiction. After working on two political thrillers with former president Bill Clinton, the best-selling author announced Tuesday he has teamed up with Dolly Parton on her debut novel.

