Dolly Parton Teams Up With James Patterson to Write Her First Novel

Barbra Streisand confessed it wasn’t exactly love at first sight when she and her husband of 23 years, James Brolin, were set up on a blind date. The music icon revealed to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show that it’s actually surprising she and Brolin ever went on a second date considering the first thing she said to him was a smart remark about his new haircut. “I expected a guy with a brown beard and brown, wavy hair, like a mountain man,” she explained. “And I saw a guy that had all his hair cut off, no beard, and I walked by him. I put my hand through his hair and said, ‘Who fucked up your hair?’” She added that while her husband told her “he knew [right away]” that she was the one based on that comment, Streisand was a little more hesitant, saying it “took me a few days.”