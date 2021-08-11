Cancel
Orange County, CA

Andy Cohen Admits Tamra Judge Is One Of The Real Housewives Greats; Andy Says He Hopes Tamra Returns To Bravo

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVfTd_0bOjcEJj00

There truly is something special about the golden age of the Real Housewives of Orange County . OC has never been one of my top Real Housewives cities (that’s MY OPINION), but I could watch the old seasons over and over again. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were the messy duo the show needed. They threw digs at each other back and forth and always (somehow) came back together. I miss the days of them doing drunk or stupid (usually both) things that ended up in late-night ambulance rides. I miss them whooping it up on the bar at Andale’s. I miss it all.

RHOC hasn’t been the same since they left, and Bravo knows it. It’s why they’re bringing Heather Dubrow back — Fancy Pants is the epitome of the good old days . Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are out, two women who caused a lot of contention in the group. And despite Vicki’s outrageously angry exit, many fans (myself included) are wondering when the dos amigas (the soulmates, the sisters) will make a return to Bravo.

While Vicki might have burned her last bridge after the Season 14 reunion, Tammy Sue seems to have a chance at a return. She tried to get on Real Housewives All-Stars this year and would’ve been the ultimate surprise guest (especially if she entered by jumping naked into a hot tub). Tamra spun her exit as if the network told her to take a time-out , but who knows the truth behind her departure . Andy Cohen previously said he gave her the opportunity to wrap up her story in three episodes and she turned it down because she knows, whether you like it or not, she makes the show.

And Tammy Sue has been teasing a potential cameo during the upcoming Season 16 of RHOC . And let me tell you, my body is ready. Especially because she wouldn’t have to make out with Braunwyn this time around. I love her friendship with Fancy Pants and their unusual dynamic. Give me all of it. Even Andy knows that Tamra is great TV, and even said so in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think Tamra — as I’ve said many times — was one of the greats and I hope at some point, either now or in the future, we’ll do more with her,” Andy said. “I don’t know when, but I think that would be great.” LET’S MAKE IT HAPPEN. And even if you’re a staunch hater of Tamra let’s remember another positive about her return — the hunky Eddie Judge gets to return to our screens too. Convinced yet? I’ll keep trying.

TELL US – WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE TAMRA RETURN TO RHOC? DO YOU THINK SHE’LL MAKE A CAMEO DURING THE NEXT SEASON WITH HEATHER DUBROW?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

