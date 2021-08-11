Beanie Feldstein Set to Star in 'Funny Girl' Revival on Broadway

The Kennedy clan is probably one of the most followed and influential political families of all-time. It wasn’t difficult to fall in love with their movie star looks, iconic fashion statements, and charismatic personalities. They were basically the poster child of American prominence during their reign. Even though decades have already passed, and new generations have started to come of age, it’s not surprising to note that the public’s fascination of the family is not wavering anytime soon. Alas, long-time followers of the famed family won’t have to refer to old material anymore, as they have something new to look forward to. Hollywood filmmaker, Ryan Murphy, is the latest person to dip his toes into the Kennedy obsession, as he comes up with a new American Story spin-off series aptly called, American Love Story. The scripted anthology series will be made up of real and timeless love stories that have captured hearts all over the world. The first season features the story of one of the most beloved Kennedy heirs, John F. Kennedy Jr.