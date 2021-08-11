Cancel
Beachwood, OH

Dolan named Beachwood deputy chief of police

By JANE KAUFMAN
Cleveland Jewish News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatherine M. “Katie” Dolan was named deputy chief of police for the city of Beachwood, Mayor Martin S. Horwitz announced in a news release. A career law-enforcement professional with two decades of experience, Dolan brings a commitment to the development of police personnel and the administration of department procedures to her new role, the release stated. In addition to serving as chief of police for the Cleveland Metroparks, she is well regarded for improving operations and bolstering recruitment at that Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies-accredited police department, the release stated.

