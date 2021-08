It was a momentous occasion on many counts. The fans were finally back at Goodison after about a year and a half of games being played in eerie, cavernous stadiums. They were getting their first live look at Everton’s new manager Rafa Benitez, who took over after the sudden exit of Carlo Ancelotti. Two new players were being welcomed on their debut starts for the Blues in Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend. And most importantly, it was the first game of a new Premier League season.