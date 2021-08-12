Oh boy, it's hot!

Today: Sun & Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 93.

Tonight: Evening Storms. Partly Cloudy. Low 73.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Few P.M. Storms. High 92.

Saturday: Variable Clouds. Scattered P.M. Storms. 90.

Sunday: Variable Clouds. Scattered P.M. Storms. High 84.

Monday: Variable Clouds. Chance of Rain. High 80.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

The weather pattern over the Eastern U.S. will feature the Bermuda high pressure system off the North Carolina coast. This will continue to feed a rich supply of tropical moisture, with low and mid 70’s dew points into our area. A surface trough of low pressure will remain over the Piedmont. These ingredients, along with daytime heating, will combine to bring a 40% afternoon storm chance for Today and Friday. Highs will be near 92. The Heat Index, or what it feels like, will be between 100 and 105 degrees today and Friday. Lows will be in the lower 70’s.

A cold front will sag south into the Piedmont on Saturday and stall just south of the area on Sunday. It will bring a slightly higher 50% scattered storm chance over the weekend. While the week will not be a washout, your outdoor plans may be interrupted by a few storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be near 90, and in the mid 80’s on Sunday. Morning lows will be near 70.

The weather for the Monday through Wednesday period will be determined by the future track of Tropical Storm Fred. The current forecast track has the storm moving inland in the panhandle of Florida on Monday. If this verifies, we will have increased shower chance over the Carolinas the first part of the new week.

The normal high is 87, and the normal low is 69.

News: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

► Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

► DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

► DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775