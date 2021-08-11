Cancel
Bucs depth chart reveals some clarity at running back

By James Yarcho
bucsnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buccaneers released their initial depth chart on Wednesday ahead of their first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals this coming Saturday. On the depth chart, Ronald Jones is listed as the top running back, which should come as no surprise. Jones finished the 2020 campaign with 978 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while playing only fourteen games. It’s easy to say that had RoJo not missed those two games, he would have exceeded 1,000 yards with ease.

