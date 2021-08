We’re a few weeks into the Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The emergence of some players — and the quiet performance of others — has given us plenty to think about. While we must be careful with the information we gather from early training camp practices, we can still learn some lessons. Whether those are from playing time with the first team, the number of plays they’re making — or even injuries — Chiefs players are strengthening (or weakening) their cases to make it to the Week 1 roster.