Relationships

Becoming Transparent

By Lori McNeil
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a saying that states ‘nothing changes until something changes,’ and no truer words have been said. From my perspective, this is the true beginning of transparency. Being transparent is simply being easily detectable. In other words, someone else (outside of you) can look at you and know what you are about, whether in…

Society
Relationships
Cape Cod Chronicle

Our View: Transparency, Left By The Roadside

There’s no doubt that MassDOT suffered a self-inflicted black eye when it denied the public permission to attend Tuesday’s walk-through of the West Chatham Route 28 road reconstruction project. It was more than bad optics, more than the loss of a photo op of local and state officials working together. It was a violation of the public trust, and evidence of the strained relationship between the state agency and the town of Chatham. Left literally on the roadside were members of the select board, elected representatives of the public.
psychologytoday.com

The Hierarchy of Empowerment

Empowerment is the ability to improve life, especially to make it more meaningful. Paths to empowerment fall into a hierarchy, which includes addressing environment, skills, emotion regulation, and core values. Change at the top of the hierarchy has more lasting and far-reaching effects than change at the bottom. We tend...
The Secret To Successful Communication

What does it mean to be a good communicator? In today’s society, communication can mean anything from body language to talking to someone face-to-face to sending them a string of emojis. Being a great communicator is one of the most important skills you can have , and is essential to...
Covid-19: 'Lack of transparency' over Irish decisions

Experts in human rights law have accused the Irish government of lacking transparency and accountability in key decision-making during the pandemic. A report by academics from Trinity College Dublin said there was a lack of clarity about how decisions affecting prisoners and asylum seekers were made. It questioned how policies...
'The least transparent administration in 30 years'

A journalist is arrested and put on trial for doing her job. The governor’s office and state agencies defy the law without consequence by ignoring or refusing requests for public records. A veteran state employee claims she was fired for complying with the law and providing a public record to a reporter.
What’s Wrong with Being Single? Getting Patronized and Excluded

Compared to coupled people, single people more often feel patronized, excluded, threatened, and unsupported, according to recent research. Feeling patronized and unsupported due to unfair treatment may lead single people to feel less satisfied with life, the research shows. Other studies suggests that single people are typically happy and healthy....
ESG Report Embodies Commitment To Transparency And Accountability

As the world’s leading developer of destination resorts, we have a commitment to safeguarding the regions in which we operate, and to accountability and transparency in reporting the results of efforts to do so. An important aspect of fulfilling that promise is the just-released Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.
Choice to Replace Tedros at WHO Should be Transparent

The United Nations Member States will move toward nominating candidates for the post of the next World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General in one month. As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO executive election must become more transparent, equitable, merit-based and open to a wide pool of candidates from diverse backgrounds, according to AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest provider of HIV/AIDS care globally.
Do You Dread Making Decisions?

Do you sometimes find yourself making every excuse possible to avoid making a decision?. It can be challenging to be decisive. Even the smartest, most accomplished people can find it hard to make decisions. For some it is a chronic problem, and for others it happens sporadically, but almost all of us can relate to having had trouble being decisive at one time or another.
What Is Ignoring Your Intuition Costing You?

Has there ever been a time in your life when you just ‘knew’. Maybe it was changing your career, or moving to a new city, or met a person that you knew was going to change your life. Life is constantly presenting us with circumstances where it’s asking us to...
Global Educational Campaign begins to make Unconditional Love available to the World’s Population.

Science has conquered the mystery of Love. It discovered that ‘Love is nourishment – like air, food and water’. That explains why we need it so much! The pioneering, science-based and research-validated theory of love is called “You Are Born to Be Loved”. Global Human Development, Inc. has embarked on a campaign to bring this new information to every human being, making sure that everyone has access to all the love they need and deserve. Be on the lookout for a lot more information about Love in the weeks and months to come. The implications and applications of this theory are many; child development, parenting, marriage, divorce prevention, self-improvement, health and wellbeing, aging, corporate wellness, as well as to psychotherapy and modern medicine. Do you think it is possible to inspire and teach people around you to love you more? Unconditionally? The answer is YES!
Why Is Everyone Talking About 'Gaslighting'? Here's What It Means and How to Spot It

This act of psychological manipulation can degrade self-esteem and even lead to serious health issues, including depression—here’s how to recognize and stop it. You may have heard the term "gaslighting" in the news or on social media. But what exactly does it mean? Gaslighting is a term used to describe the act of using psychological manipulation to get another person to question their own feelings, perception, or sanity. And in case you're wondering, yes—gaslighting is a form of abuse, says Viviana Coles, psychotherapist and doctor of marriage and family therapy at her practice Houston Relationship Therapy in Texas. Usually gaslighting is behavior used by a person trying to persuade someone to stay in an unhealthy romantic relationship, but it can occur in any relationship where one party is dependent on another, both professional and personal, and either online or in-person. It could be a boss or coworker; a romantic partner or relative; in some cases, even an acquaintance you're cyber-communicating with (think: a Twitter thread argument that's gone off the rails).
COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Ways to Calm Down: It’s Not Worth It

Anxiety and anger are two emotions that seem to find its way inside many of our lives. If something doesn’t go as planned we get anxious. If something isn’t working out properly, we get angry. Most times it’s the things that we can’t control that make us feel uneasy. But...
George Takei says people 'willfully unvaccinated' from COVID should be last in line for priority care

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.
Can Another Stimulus Check Still Happen?

As the United States is feeling the effects of the Delta variant of covid-19, many are still searching for relief financially. They have only one major question in their mind: whether Americans are going to get another stimulus check any time soon. Stimulus Check 4 Is Very Unlikely. The quickest...
Election audits must be professional, impartial and transparent

A recent letter to the editor praised the ongoing Arizona election audit as “the new gold standard of forensic auditing,” but then cast this into doubt by telling us what a forensic audit should be: “If the IRS suspects something is afoul with a business’s financial reporting … They have to pay an outside expert auditing firm that is certified in performing a proper audit.”
What They Don’t Tell You

We probably have a mentor – someone who has guided us, inspired us by their actions, by their functioning, by their choices, by their message or much more. There’s nothing wrong with that, on the contrary, it’s quite beneficial to have one. Many people spend money on these trainings. Some...

