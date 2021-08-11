Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Walker, north central Tuscaloosa and northwestern Jefferson Counties through 215 PM CDT At 146 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sumiton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Western Birmingham, Gardendale, Fultondale, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Adamsville, Warrior, Kimberly, Graysville, Sylvan Springs, Brookside, Parrish, Mulga, Maytown, West Jefferson, Cardiff, Gorgas Steam Plant, Gorgas and Forestdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylvan Springs, AL
City
Adamsville, AL
City
Gardendale, AL
City
Cordova, AL
City
Parrish, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Forestdale, AL
City
Mulga, AL
City
West Jefferson, AL
City
Cardiff, AL
City
Jefferson, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Dora, AL
City
Brookside, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Parrish Mulga#Gorgas Steam Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy