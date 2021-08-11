Watch Netflix's Metal Shop Masters trailer

The first trailer for Kate has been released. The action-thriller stars Birds of Prey's Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and it hits Netflix and theaters on September 10. Winstead plays the titular Kate, a ruthless assassin who is injected with a slow-working poison during a botched assignment in Tokyo. Kate discovers that she only has 24 hours to live, so sets out to get revenge on the Yakuza gang that is trying to kill her. Along the way, she forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. The plot might be familiar stuff to anyone who has seen movies such as Crank or the classic thriller DOA, but it looks like an entertaining and very stylish film that should deliver plenty of bone-crunching action. Check the trailer out below: