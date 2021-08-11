Cancel
Movies

Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop are getting the documentary treatment

 7 days ago
The feature documentary Shari & Lamb Chop on the beloved late American ventriloquist and her sock puppet, who made their debut on Captain Kangaroo, is in the works from director Lisa D’Apolito. D’Apolito earned an Emmy nomination directing the 2018 CNN Films Gilda Radner documentary Love, Gilda.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
Gilda Radner
Shari Lewis
