Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop are getting the documentary treatment

Burns' recent comments on The New York Times' Sway podcast are in response to more than 130 filmmakers calling out PBS for over-relying on the acclaimed documentarian and calling on the network to release diversity data. Burns responded that "our crew, the people that we work with, are as diverse as you could have. The scholars that advise us are that, and so we feel comfortable about telling these complex stories." According to The Hollywood Reporter, "when Burns was asked whether his exclusive deal with PBS through 2022, which has seen him produce more than 200 hours of documentary material for the broadcaster over 40 years, meant he was 'taking up the lion’s share of attention' over other documentarians, he rejected the notion that he was 'taking up' anything, stating that he represents 'a tiny little bailiwick' and “we just make films and we work hard at promoting them and they are successful.' After explaining that he receives 'proportionately less percentage of my money from PBS than other filmmakers' and that he raises the rest on his own, the director went on to stress that 'the popularity of the films' he produces might be playing into the perception that he’s occupying more airtime than others. Being at something for several decades means 'you’re gonna accumulate,' according to Burns."