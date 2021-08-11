GUEST COMMENT: The extra cost of a bad hire during the pandemic

There are few things in life that everyone experiences regardless of location or background, but it’s fair to say that moving is one of those things. It’s estimated that 40 million Americans move each year. Whether moving to college or across the country for a new job, moving your belongings takes time and effort. Hiring a moving company is a great way to make the process less stressful and strenuous on your body. The answer to the question of “How much do movers cost?” is $808 to $2,175, with an average of $1,468. These rates apply to local moves that stay within a 100-mile distance, and they also depend on how many bedrooms will be moved. Additionally, you could pay more if movers need to pack up all the items for you or if there are many stairs to navigate. Let’s dive into more of the factors that go into moving costs.