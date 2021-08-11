Unofficial "Witcher School" in Poland has been made official

Was anyone else a little uneasy with that? Listening to Master Yoda’s voice speaking a normal, even grammatical sentence kind of just slapped my childhood years upside the head, but it’s alright now. The fact is that pretty much anyone who loves Star Wars has grown up with Yoda speaking his backward, broken sentences since as far back as they can remember, and trying to reconcile that with this is all kinds of messed up since the mind gets used to certain ideas over time and when they’re challenged one of the instant reactions is to say ‘nope’ and walk the other way. But this was a little bit interesting since it wasn’t too bad, despite what I said. It was simply jarring and not exactly expected given that Yoda’s broken and backward speech pattern has been how we’ve come to know him over the years, and it’s been this that has helped to define his species a bit more since Yaddle and every other character that fans have seen in the video games have had this same type of speech pattern. It’s expected, it’s comfortable, and it’s what we tend to want to hear.