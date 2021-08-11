Richardson Bike Mart rebrands as Bike Mart, offering free safety checks for children through Aug. 16

Drive #DSMDrive· Drive News· Lifestyle· Partner Post· Single Mom Life. From rotating your tires and changing oil, maintaining your car can be expensive and feel like a lot of work. According to a study, it costs approximately $5,264.58 per year to own a car in the US. This includes other expenses like insurance, gas, part replacement, among other car payments. For many people, they think that car maintenance and repair jobs are too complex to do by themselves. But is that the case? Not exactly. It is true that some jobs are daunting and best left for professionals, but there are a few that you can do yourself. Here are a few that you can take easily and quickly on a budget.