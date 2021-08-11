Cancel
Richardson Bike Mart rebrands as Bike Mart, offering free safety checks for children through Aug. 16

By William C. Wadsack
Family-owned business Richardson Bike Mart rebranded as simply Bike Mart earlier this summer. The 59-year-old business has locations in Richardson, Frisco, McKinney and Dallas as well as a new location planned in Dallas’s Preston Hollow neighborhood. The company’s locations serve biking enthusiasts of all levels and offer new and used bicycles, maintenance services and apparel.

