A pair of Jackson Bulls and their temporary teams will face off this week for Region 13C’s final trip to state. Ryan Rasche was drafted by Windom and Gavin Jacobsen was drafted by Hadley after the Bulls lost to Hadley to open the region tournament. Windom and Hadley both lost in the region semifinals and will now square off in a best-of-three series to determine the third and final state qualifier from the region.