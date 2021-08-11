Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Thumb-Sized Bat Breaks a World Record, Gets Killed by House Cat

By Megan Molseed
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dH8yS_0bOjXTLL00

A thumb-size bat made some great strides before meeting an untimely demise at the hands of a hungry house cat.

The unlucky flying mammal was fresh off a record-breaking journey traveling over 1,200 miles to Russia from the U.K.

The female thumb-sized creature was a member of the Nathusius’ pipistrelle family. The super flyer weighed just under 0.3 ounces – or about eight grams. She was found injured in Western Russia near the village of Molgino shortly after her flight. Unfortunately, her injuries were far too great and the animal passed away not long afterward. A statement by the UK’s Bat Conservation Trust, the animal was more than likely injured by a cat.

A Tiny Bat Makes Olympic-Sized Journey

The tiny flying creature is nicknamed the “Olympic bat.” She earned the moniker after completing one of the greatest flights known to be completed by a bat. In total, the tiny record-breaker completed a journey of 1,254 miles before meeting her demise.

When the tiny animal was found injured after the magnificent journey, it was discovered that she had been “ringed” or “tagged” with a label reading “London Zoo.”

The tiny bat had been tagged at Bedfont Lakes Country Park in London by a bat recorder in 2016.

This bat was traveling west to east. However, the majority of past recordings have been bats traveling south to west from Latvia. Also, most of the previously recorded flights have been those of male Nathusius pipistrelle.

Her Legacy Will Help Guide Science

While the remarkable creature suffered a tragic fate after making Nathusius pipistrelle history, her legacy is one that will remain on the books for some time. Experts following the harrowing and tragic story have dubbed her the “Olympic Bat” because her story is one of greatness. Not only has she conquered an amazing feat, but she has also helped scientists understand a little more about her species.

“What an Olympian!” declared the Head of Bat Conservation Trust Services, Lisa Worledge.

“This is a remarkable journey and the longest one we know of any bat from Britain across Europe,” the expert continued. Worledge added that this remarkable journey will help conservationists to better understand bat migration.

“The movements of Nathusius pipistrelles around the UK and between the UK and the continent remain largely mysterious,” Worledge explained. “This journey is an exciting scientific finding and another piece in the puzzle of bat migration.”

The only record to top this little one’s journey is one by a Nathusius pipistrelle. This little animal made a journey from Latvia to Spain in 2019. This tiny creature completed a journey of just over 1,380 miles.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

170K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Bats#Russia#House#Bat Conservation Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Wishes Him Happy Birthday With ‘Hottest 52 Year Old in the World’ Post

Donnie Wahlberg’s marriage is as hot as ever. Today is his birthday, and his wife, Jenny, posted a romantic message on Instagram. The 48-year-old mother of one posted a picture of her husband showing off his rock solid abs. “Happy Birthday to THE sexiest 52 yr old in the world,” She began. And, in true McCarthy fashion, the message immediately went from steamy to sweet. “Even though you’re hot AF, that’s just the cherry on top. It’s the light and love that radiates within you that changes lives of everyone you meet,” she continued.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’ Crew Hauls in Big-Money Tuna in New Clip

Welcome to Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, where the crews fish from sun-up to sun-down some days and pray their catch is worth a good buck or two. On Twitter, the show loves to give out teaser clips to fans of key moments on the show that pinpoint exactly what it means to be a bluefin fisher. In this edition, Captain Adam Price and the Offshore Outlaw crew pull into their slot just in the knick of time to have their catch examined.
Animalsfemalefirst.co.uk

Record-breaking bat flies from London to Russia

A bat broke a British record after flying more than 1,200 miles from London to Russia, but met a tragic end at the hands of a cat. A bat broke a British record by flying more than 1,200 miles from London to Russia - before being eaten by a cat.
AnimalsPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Holds World Record For Oldest Big Cat

Congratulations are in order for Tiger Creek Animal Refuge. According to the Guinness World Record judges, East Texas is home to the oldest known living tiger in captivity. Her name is Bengali and she is preparing to celebrate her 26th birthday on August 31st. Tiger Creek gained custody of the big cat in the year 2000 after she had a five year stint at Marine World Africa USA in California.
LifestyleThe New Yorker

At Two Hundred and Forty-Five Feet Below Ice, a Free Diver Breaks a World Record

In the film “Between Mountains and Mermaids,” by Bo Clausen, Tolga Taskin achieves a feat that many thought impossible: holding his breath for two minutes while plunging more than two hundred feet below the surface of a frozen lake. Transcript. [machine whirring] [beeping sound]. [tense music]. [water splashing]. [speaking in...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Watch Rimac Nevera Break World's Quickest Production Car Record

In case you haven't already heard, the Rimac Nevera is fast. It's insanely fast, and now, it's insanely faster. We've already seen this production-spec electric hypercar outrun everything from a BMW M5 to the Ferrari SF90 in a straight line. Now, it outruns itself by beating its own quarter-mile record and yes, it's all done on street tires.
Animalswsgw.com

Cat helps save 83-year-old who fell into ravine

When a 83-year-old woman fell down a ravine in Cornwall, England, it was her cat who helped rescuers find her. The woman had been missing for over an hour, and concerned neighbors called emergency services, BBC News reports. Police went searching for her, but it was a member of the public who heard a meowing cat and located her.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Tiny abandoned Chihuahua sobs waiting for someone to save him

A tiny chihuahua was abandoned on the streets. He was spotted by children in the area. His nails were so very long and he couldn’t see well anymore. He was a senior. Rescuers carefully and lovingly started the process of trying to rescue him. He was very scared and since he couldn’t see, he was scared of everything.
Florida StatePosted by
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
AnimalsPopculture

Drunk Man Killed in Shark Attack While Using Ocean as Bathroom

A drunk Brazilian man reportedly died after he was attacked by a shark on July 10. Marcelo Rocha Santos, 51, reportedly waded into the surf at Piedade Beach in Jaboatao dos Guarapes, Brazil to urinate when the shark struck, biting his hand and leg. Santos was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident was the latest for an area that has seen a steady increase in shark attacks.
ScienceKLEWTV

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
SocietyPosted by
InsideHook

When Society Collapses, You’ll Want to Live In These Five Places

There’s a good reason billionaires are moving to New Zealand — if we reach end-of-times, it’s essentially one of five places that you could possibly eke out a semi-normal existence. That’s the conclusion reached by researchers Nick King and Aled Jones in the science journal Sustainability. Their study, “An Analysis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy