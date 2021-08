More information available at the Baldwin City Recreation Commission website: https://baldwincity.recdesk.com/Community/Page?pageId=21064. The 3rd Annual Smoke on the Bricks BBQ competition is back downtown in 2021 and brought to you by Rice Precision! Mark your calendars for August 20-21 for a weekend you won’t forget. This Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned competition is a qualifying event for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue and the Jack Daniels World Championship for 2021. BBQ teams can check in Friday beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday evening the general public is welcome to come out and hang with their friends and families for the evening from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Live music will be onsite, beer and wine will be for sale and be sure to purchase your BBQ Bucks to sample world class BBQ Friday evening! Love music from the 1980's? 80's cover band The M80s will perform Friday night for your entertainment. Be sure to check back often as we will be adding more activities to the lineup for Friday and Saturday!