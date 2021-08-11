Cancel
‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Broussard Gets Geared Up for ‘Gator Season’ in Exciting New Pic on the Water

By Jon D. B.
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQVDa_0bOjWr9c00

Hoo boy! “Gator season is a month out,” but it’s already starting for Swamp People vet Troy Broussard out on the bayou!

Ain’t nobody prepared for gator season like T-Roy Broussard! The professional bass chaser, alligator hunter, firefighter, and full-time daddy’o is full-speed-ahead as he preps early for the hunt.

“Yep, gator season is a month out yet it’s already started for me,” Broussard posts to his Instagram Wednesday afternoon. “Getting everything stocked up, cleaned up, and repaired. Always nice In 95-degree heat!!”

“Hell yea Troy!” replies Wild Bill Fishing to Troy’s post. Livestock podcaster Tommy Hector echoes with “Stop complying and Get on with it !!!!!” Though we’re assuming he meant “complaining,” since Troy’s none-too-enthused with the near 100-degree heat. It’s currently 95 here in Tennessee, too, so I’d say the complying complaining is warranted from personal experience.

While Broussard’s days on Swamp People are behind him, he’s still as active as any in the game – as his Instagram clearly shows. Currently, the south Texas native runs Texas Swamp Stompers, which specializes in professional gator hunting, airboat rentals, and wetlands management.

According to T-Roy himself, his business “got its name” from one of his old friends who came on a gator hunt for the first time. Broussard grew up stomping around in the marshes of Southeast Texas himself, so it’s a perfect fit. His childhood was spent hunting ducks, trapping game, and catching fish, after all. So why not name Texas Swamp Stompers after his life’s legacy?

‘Swamp People’ Alum Troy Broussard Is Keeping Busy In ‘Retirement’

With the popular show behind him, Broussard has plenty of time to see to the needs of Texas Swamp Stompers – alongside finally enjoying his own personal projects. Another recent post to his Instagram gave fellow Outsiders a glimpse of what T-Roy’s been up to post-Swamp People:

“Since I retired last year, been busier than ever,” Broussard says. “Finally had just a little bit of slack time before gator season so I started restoring this old 1979 MaxCraft airboat that I watched being built as a kid. Even got to make a lot of duck hunts out of it with the owner, Chris Bellanger,” he reveals in the August 6 post.

Then, Troy says, he was “lucky enough to buy it and I have spent a lot of hours disassembling it and making repairs to a lot of the structural parts of the boat. Still needs minor work on the engine, sandblast all of the hull, engine stand, guard, floor plates and then prime and paint, then put on new polymer,” the Swamp People alum notes.

Despite the mountain of work, however, “Every day I’m out in my shop working on this project,” Broussard says.

Keep at it, T-Roy!

